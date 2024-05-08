StarTree Extends Real-Time Analytics Capabilities for Observability and Anomaly Detection Use Cases

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree , the cloud-based real-time analytics company, announced new observability and anomaly detection capabilities in StarTree Cloud, alongside vector search capabilities in Apache Pinot™, today at Real-Time Analytics Summit . This marks the occasion of the general availability launch of StarTree ThirdEye, offering advanced anomaly detection, as well as the introduction of a write API facilitating real-time sync for ELT pipelines, and integrations with leading visualization platforms, including Tableau and Grafana.



According to market research conducted by Confluent in their inaugural State of Data In Motion Benchmark , 76% of IT leaders said the timely integration of real-time data from different applications is important for critical processes within their organization. But nearly half (40%) reported difficulty integrating data in a timely way. As organizations increasingly rely on real-time insights to respond rapidly to changing conditions, the need for integrating their advanced observability and analytics tools becomes paramount. The real-time analytics tech stack allows companies to understand the current state of their businesses, identify anomalies, detect fraud, and ensure optimal performance of their applications.

As the leading real-time analytics solution designed for massive scalability, StarTree empowers millions of users with up-to-the-minute insights on user-facing applications. It allows businesses and their customers to make critical decisions based on the freshest data, at scale, using real-time data streams.

Advancements to StarTree Cloud announced today, include:

The private preview of StarTree Cloud Observability, featuring query support for metrics logs and traces, aligning StarTree Cloud with existing observability platforms and optimizing infrastructure.

The general availability of StarTree ThirdEye , its real-time anomaly detection and root cause analysis application. ThirdEye empowers users with an automated, multi-dimensional monitoring of critical metrics, accurately uncovering the root causes of issues on live data. Companies like DoorDash use StarTree ThirdEye to look for unusual conditions in their business in real-time, allowing them to respond to emerging situations quickly.

The private preview of StarTree Cloud Write API, enabling tighter integration with data systems such as Debezium, Fivetran, or dbt, for seamless data updates.

The launch of StarTree Cloud's free forever tier , providing users with a serverless environment and access to StarTree's full suite of functionality, including low-code data ingestion and an enhanced Query Console via StarTree Data Manager .

Kishore Gopalakrishna, co-founder and CEO of StarTree, emphasized the platform's versatility, stating, "These innovations extend StarTree's reach into new domains such as fraud detection and observability, and bolster the growing area of generative AI through our work with Apache Pinot. We're enabling seamless data ingestion, indexing and querying, making advanced analytics accessible and cost-effective for businesses."

StarTree has been an active open source contributor to Apache Pinot and is proud to announce these recent contributions to the community:

Vector search, a key feature used for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, is now available. The first implementation supports Hierarchical Navigable Small Worlds (HNSW) graphs, a highly performant algorithm for vector similarity search.

New visualization integrations for de facto industry-leading platforms include Grafana for observability (in private preview), and Tableau for business intelligence (available now).

StarTree experienced exceptional growth in 2023, more than doubling customers and revenue, winning the Integration ISV Partner of the Year Award from Confluent alongside being a flagship Connect with Confluent partner, joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, and being invited to the AWS Global Startup Program . StarTree also announced a strategic investment from Citi in 2024.



StarTree Cloud is available on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Users can learn more at startree.ai/products/startree-cloud .

About StarTree

At StarTree, we understand the urgency of the on-demand economy and help businesses like Citi, Stripe, DoorDash, Nubank, Zomato, and Dialpad deliver real-time analytics into their user-facing applications. StarTree Cloud, powered by Apache Pinot™, is a fully-managed real-time analytics Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). StarTree’s platform is built to power insights for millions of users at massive speed and scale, and a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Whether user-facing apps, or backend APIs and microservices, real-time analytics are now a required component powering internal and customer-facing dashboards. With StarTree, customers unlock the full potential of their data while exceeding millions of user expectations. StarTree is closely partnered with analytics leaders such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Confluent, Databricks and others to help customers achieve their real-time analytics goals.

