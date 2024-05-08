Spero Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results and provide an update on its business and pipeline on Wednesday, May 15, after the market close. The Company does not intend to host a conference call, and anticipates resuming quarterly earnings calls at the time it announces second quarter 2024 results.



About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections.

Spero Therapeutics is developing its wholly owned lead product candidate, SPR720 as a novel oral, first-line treatment for nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (NTM-PD), currently advancing in a Phase 2A proof of concept study. NTM-PD is a rare pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.



Tebipenem HBr is an investigational oral drug advancing in a Phase 3 registrational trial for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), including pyelonephritis. Spero granted GSK an exclusive license to commercialize tebipenem HBr in all territories, except certain Asian territories.

SPR206 is an innovative, investigational IV-administered direct-acting next generation polymyxin that has shown antibiotic activity against MDR Gram-negative pathogens, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa in preclinical studies. An Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been cleared by the FDA to advance SPR206 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with hospital-acquired or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.



For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

