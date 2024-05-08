United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Chooses SylogistMission

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its SylogistMission CRM platform has been selected by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (“UWMD”) to support its goals of driving lasting, transformational change in education, income, and health throughout North Texas communities.



“Sylogist is proud to bring an exciting new technology solution to the United Way community, in which United Way of Metro Dallas is considered a leader,” said Bill Wood, CEO of Sylogist. “By uniting all data in one place on a single Microsoft platform, SylogistMission will help UWMD more efficiently achieve its Aspire United 2030 goals by leveraging data-driven touchpoints and engagement with existing and new donors in a highly personalized manner.”

UWMD is the second well-regarded United Way to select SylogistMission. United Way of King County (Seattle, WA) also selected Mission CRM and partnered with the company to develop capabilities that United Way requires.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, foresee, believe, estimate, will, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made, if any, with respect to Sylogist’s confidence in future quarters or future fiscal years. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, its inability to attract key employees or enlist customer support, its inability to develop innovative technology, its inability to find opportunities to deploy free cash flow, impacts of public health crises, and economic turmoil. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2023, and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Material assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, Sylogist’s ability to attract and retain employees and customers and to realize on its investments, the ability to expand technology partner and customer relationships and the acceleration of organic and inorganic growth. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information contact:

Madelyn Ellis, Business Development Representative

Sylogist Ltd.

Madelyn.Ellis@sylogist.com

Jennifer Smith, Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors

(416) 491-8004

ir@sylogist.com