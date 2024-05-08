Optiva Awarded ISO 27001 Certification Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced it has been awarded ISO 27001 Certification, the leading international standard for information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection, demonstrating the maturity and security of its business operations and company-wide protocols.



ISO 27001 requires validation by a certified and independent third-party auditor to confirm the organization's policies and practices, mitigate risks, ensure data confidentiality and proactively respond to information security threats. Optiva works steadfastly to ensure complete security spanning its internal processes, employee information and, most importantly, customer data that Optiva BSS Platform and Optiva Charging Engine manage. ISO 27001 Certification reflects the highest level of industry best practices and confirmation of Optiva’s initiatives.

"Optiva is proud to achieve ISO 27001 Certification, the gold standard for information security, cybersecurity and privacy. It further strengthens the value of our award-winning software solutions and attests to our commitment to protecting our customers and sustaining their confidence and trust," said Andrew J. Cauchi, CIO and CISO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

