TytoCare and Urgent Care Association to Host Major Health System Leaders for Rural & Urgent Care Clinic Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TytoCare , a virtual care company enabling health plans and providers to deliver accessible, high-quality remote primary care anywhere across the country, will host health system leaders for a half-day virtual summit focused on leveraging telehealth and urgent care solutions to provide better access to healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The Rural and Urgent Care Clinic Virtual Summit will take place today, Wednesday, May 8 at 10:00am ET and will feature speakers from health systems including Corewell Health, Avel eCare, Sanford Health, PM Pediatric Care, and Beam Healthcare. The event will feature a keynote address from Selena Gurley, Chair of Advocacy Committee and Accreditation Committee at Urgent Care Association.

“Healthcare is only as good as it is easy for people to access, particularly in areas with fewer resources, where patients often need care the most,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "By leveraging technology, we can bridge gaps in healthcare delivery and ensure that everyone, regardless of location, has access to high-quality care. We are grateful to be working with innovative partners to advance this goal.”

The summit will focus on increasing healthcare access in rural locations of urgent care clinics and pharmacies to improve patient engagement and satisfaction, lower the cost of care, and improve outcomes. The agenda includes:

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM: Opening Remarks

10:10 AM – 10:30 AM: Keynote: Enhancing Access and Convenience: The collaborative approach of Urgent Care and Telemedicine

Selena Gurley, Urgent Care Association

10:30 AM – 10:50 AM: Expanding access & improving outcomes in rural America through virtual care

Amanda Henry, Sanford Health

10:50 AM – 11:10 AM: Breaking down barriers of access through telemedicine

Brian Erickson, Avel eCare

11:10 AM – 11:30 AM: Leveraging a telemedicine team-based approach to tackle rural healthcare

Dr. Sarjoo Patel, Beam Healthcare

11:30 AM – 11:50 AM: Telemedicine is Easy, Hybrid is Hard

Ora Sultan, PM Pediatric Care

11:50 AM – 12:10 PM: Rural Walk-in Clinics: Utilizing Virtual Care

Dr. Erica Stevens, Corewell Health

12:10 PM – 1:00 PM: Roundtable

“As we navigate the evolving landscape of healthcare, it's crucial to explore innovative solutions like virtual care to address the diverse needs of patients,” said keynote speaker Selena Gurley, Chair of Advocacy Committee and Accreditation Committee at Urgent Care Association. “Virtual care gives us the ability to care for more patients, improve access and ease of healthcare delivery, and resolve patient concerns in a timely and cost-effective manner.”

In the United States, access to care has become a growing priority for policymakers and industry leaders. Telehealth, when used in conjunction with local urgent care centers, can reduce barriers related to transportation and geographic distance; provider shortages; over-utilization of emergency departments; and challenges with health literacy.

For example, TytoCare partners with health systems that have urgent care clinics in rural areas to provide access to TytoCare’s FDA-cleared Pro Smart Clinic. The Pro Smart Clinic enables remote physical exams, including listening to heart and lung sounds (with AI-driven wheeze detection); looking into the ear canal and throat; and taking vitals like body temperature.

The Pro Smart Clinic solution results include a 59% increase in remotely diagnosed conditions and a 98% visit resolution, meaning that patients can get the answers they need, providers are less burdened, and avoidable hospital visits are diverted – all reducing the burden on overstretched rural health centers.

To register for the event or learn more, visit https://www.tytocare.com/rural-and-urgent-care-virtual-summit-2024/ .