Lisata Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Industry and Investor Events

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following events in May:



Pharma Partnering U.S. Summit (May 14-15, 2024)

Format: In-person

Location: San Diego, California

Lisata Representative: Tariq Imam, VP of Business Development and Operations and Corporate Counsel

Mr. Imam will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to Mr. Imam through the information provided in the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event and how to register, please visit https://pharma-partnering-summit.com/wc-venue.html.

BioNJ BioPartnering Conference (May 15-17, 2024)

Format: Virtual

Lisata Representative: Tariq Imam, VP of Business Development and Operations and Corporate Counsel

Mr. Imam will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to Mr. Imam through the information provided in the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event and how to register, please visit https://bionj.org/bionj-biopartnering-conference.

Pharma Partnering EU Summit (May 22-23, 2024)

Format: In-person

Location: Basel, Switzerland

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. CEST

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the Lisata representatives under the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event, please visit https://pharma-partnering-summit.com/eu-pps.html.

10th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum (May 31, 2024)

Format: In-person

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Presentation Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. Central Time / 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time (Track A)

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the Lisata representatives under the contact section below or through the conference platform. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.sachsforum.com/10oif-about.html.

2024 ASCO Annual Meeting (May 31 - June 4, 2024)

Location: Chicago, Illinois

While Lisata won't have a poster presentation at this year's annual meeting, management will be available for one-on-one meetings in the Chicago, Illinois area throughout the ASCO meeting dates (May 31 - June 4, 2024). To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out to the Lisata representatives under the contact section below.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

Contact:

Business Development & Licensing:

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.

Tariq Imam

Vice President, Business Development and Operations and Corporate Counsel

Phone: 908-842-0104

Email: TImam@lisata.com

Investors and Media:

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@lisata.com