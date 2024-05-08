USARAD, Nanox’s Teleradiology Subsidiary, Awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission

Company earns Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, USARAD Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of teleradiology services, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation for the sixth time by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.



The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

“Receiving an accreditation focused on safe and quality care validates the work that USARAD does on a daily basis, as these are two of the organization’s guiding principles,” said Michael Yuz, MD, MBA, Founder and CEO of USARAD. “The Joint Commission is one of the world's most trusted medical accreditation organizations. We are honored to have received this accreditation once more and will work diligently to uphold these high standards of care.”

The Joint Commission is a private, not-for-profit organization whose mission is “to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.” To receive accreditation, a healthcare organization must demonstrate that its current processes, policies and procedures are in compliance with all standards of The Joint Commission prior to a Commission survey and must document maintenance of these standards throughout its accreditation period.

About USARAD

USARAD is a U.S.-based teleradiology company with a network of approximately 60 radiologists, certified by the American Board of Radiology. USARAD provides imaging interpretation and database services to radiology practices, hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care facilities and multi-specialty physician groups in the U.S and five additional countries, improving service levels, streamlining practice economics and enhancing physician efficiency.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC— a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

