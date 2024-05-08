Payment of dividend

Regulatory release

8 May 2024, 2 p.m.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Kinepolis Group NV has decided today to pay out a dividend of € 0,55 gross per share to the shareholders (€ 0,385 net after deduction of 30% withholding taxes).

The dividend will be paid out as from 15 May 2024.

The ex coupon date is fixed at 13 May 2024 and the record date at 14 May 2024.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels