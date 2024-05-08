Statement by Ryan Donovan on Selection of Alanna McCargo as New FHLBank San Francisco President and CEO

WASHINGTON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council of Federal Home Loan Banks, the public voice of the Federal Home Loan Bank System (FHLBank System), today issued the following statement attributable to Council President and CEO, Ryan Donovan, in reaction to FHLBank San Francisco’s announcement of Alanna McCargo as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.



“We congratulate Alanna McCargo on her selection as President of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. Ms. McCargo brings a wealth of experience in both financial services and housing and her commitment to advancing affordable housing initiatives will serve FHLBank San Francisco and the FHLBank System well. I look forward to working with her.”

About: The FHLBanks are 11 regionally based, wholesale suppliers of lendable funds to financial institutions of all sizes and many types, including community banks, credit unions, commercial and savings banks, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions. The FHLBanks are cooperatively owned by member financial institutions in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The steady supply of lendable funds from FHLBanks helps U.S. lenders invest in local needs including housing, jobs, and economic growth. The Council of FHLBanks represents all 11 FHLBanks.