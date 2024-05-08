Blink Charging Launches New Preventative Maintenance Program, Blink Care

Blink Care is an optional maintenance program designed to reduce charger downtime and provide a more seamless charging experience.



Bowie, Md., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the launch of Blink Care, a new, optional preventative maintenance program aimed at maximizing customer satisfaction and ensuring charger reliability at Blink charging locations.

Blink Care is designed to optimize charger uptime by providing customers with an optional service that focuses on diligent, preventative maintenance care to minimize service interruptions. Blink Care can help charging station owners have confidence that they are getting the best performance from their EV charging products. Charger owners receive a detailed report on charger status and work performed with every Blink Care service visit.

Blink Care can be added to Blink’s existing warranty programs for both Level 2 and DC fast chargers. For Level 2 chargers, program benefits include two on-site check-up visits per year, equipment cleaning, RFID card reader inspection, equipment testing, and comprehensive site visit reports complete with photographs and a detailed checklist. For DC fast chargers, the Blink Care program encompasses all the benefits of the Level 2 program, with the addition of filter and coolant inspection and replacement as needed.

“Blink prides itself on addressing feedback from EV drivers and station owners to evolve our equipment and services to satisfy customer needs and expectations,” explained Siddhartha Kodgi, Vice President of Operations at Blink Charging. “At Blink, we prioritize customer satisfaction as much as we do the smooth operation of each Blink charger in the market today. Our commitment to customer service means we are dedicated to supporting owners to ensure their stations consistently deliver reliable charging. By offering customers preventative maintenance services through Blink Care, we can take our charging technology to the next level of efficiency.”

“At Blink, we know widespread EV adoption hinges on range confidence, which is partly dependent on charger reliability,” added Kodgi. “The Blink Care program is an innovative solution for charger hosts to maximize uptime and ensure reliability for EV drivers.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

