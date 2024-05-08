BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: Post Stab Notice - ION Corporates

8th May 2024 

ION CORPORTES 

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

   

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 26 April 2024, and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated 3rd May 2024, Stanford Hartman, BNP Paribas. Tel no:  0207 595 8888  hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities


Issuer: ION Corporates 
Guarantor(s) (if any): N/A


Description: EUR 300,000,000 7.875% Notes due 1 May 2029
Offer price: 100.00 

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Glo Co/Joint books:  BNPP/ JPM/GS 
Joint book:  JEFFERIES/ STAN CHAR/UBS 

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 26 April 2024
Stabilisation last occurred: 3rd May 2024 
Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC 


DateLow priceHigh price
26/04/2499.87599.875
29/04/2499.7599.875
30/04/2499.7599.758
01/05/2499.62599.625
02/05/2499.87599.875
03/05/2499.599.5

