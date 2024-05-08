BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: Post Stab Notice - ION Corporates

8th May 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

ION CORPORTES

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 26 April 2024, and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated 3rd May 2024, Stanford Hartman, BNP Paribas. Tel no: 0207 595 8888 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities





Issuer: ION Corporates Guarantor(s) (if any): N/A





Description: EUR 300,000,000 7.875% Notes due 1 May 2029 Offer price: 100.00

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Glo Co/Joint books: BNPP/ JPM/GS

Joint book: JEFFERIES/ STAN CHAR/UBS

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 26 April 2024 Stabilisation last occurred: 3rd May 2024 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC





Date Low price High price 26/04/24 99.875 99.875 29/04/24 99.75 99.875 30/04/24 99.75 99.758 01/05/24 99.625 99.625 02/05/24 99.875 99.875 03/05/24 99.5 99.5

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.