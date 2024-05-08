Mitigating Muscle Loss Becoming More Vital, Global Cancer Cachexia Market Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion in 2024

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - There is much activity in finding better ways in mitigating muscle loss for the cancer patients… many clinical studies are looking for elite performance nutritional supplements to mitigate the muscle loss in these late-stage cancer patients… called Cachexia. Cachexia is a medical condition known as ‘wasting syndrome’ that causes severe weight loss, muscle loss, and loss of body fats. This condition is mostly seen in people who are in the late stage of cancer. The Cancer Cachexia market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry focused on addressing the multifaceted challenges associated with cachexia in cancer patients. Cachexia, characterized by progressive weight loss, muscle wasting, and metabolic abnormalities, significantly impacts patient quality of life and clinical outcomes. A report from Custom Market Insights projects that the global Cancer Cachexia Market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033. In 2024, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3.3 Billion. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach USD 5.1 Billion. The report said: “The market encompasses pharmaceutical interventions, nutritional support, exercise programs, and supportive care services aimed at mitigating cachexia-related symptoms and improving patient well-being. Key players in the market include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, healthcare providers, and research institutions, all working collaboratively to develop innovative therapies and holistic approaches to manage cancer cachexia effectively.” Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (OTC: MUSLF) (CSE: MUSL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN).



Custom Market Insights continued: “The Cancer Cachexia Market presents significant growth opportunities due to several factors: Increasing Cancer Prevalence: The rising incidence of cancer globally contributes to the growth of the Cancer Cachexia market, as cachexia is a common complication in cancer patients, affecting their quality of life and treatment outcomes. Advancements in Oncology Research: Ongoing advancements in oncology research have led to a deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying cancer cachexia, driving the development of targeted therapies and interventions to manage cachexia symptoms more effectively. Growing Awareness and Diagnosis: Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding the impact of cachexia on cancer management has led to earlier diagnosis and intervention, driving demand for cachexia management strategies and supportive care services.”

Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: MUSLF) (CSE: MUSL) and PhD Dr. Patrick Gunning to Begin Pre Clinical Studies Focused on Targeted Nutritional Supplementation for Cancer Patients - The Studies Will Test Preclinically the Company’s Patented Amino Acid Formula’s Efficacy in Mitigating Muscle Loss in Cancer Patients - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. ($MUSL $MUSLF) (FRANKFURT:93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce it has retained award winning PhD Dr. Patrick Gunning to assess preclinical studies conducted on its patented formulations focused on the mitigation of muscle loss in cancer patients. Dr. Gunning will be joining the company as a special advisor on various pre-clinical studies over the next 12 months.

The prevalence of muscle loss has been reported as between 20% and 70%, depending on the type of tumor and the criteria used for assessment. Nutritional interventions should be an essential part of the multimodal approach to cancer. There are an estimated 17,113,494 people suffering from cancer in the United States alone.

Dr. Patrick Gunning is a Professor of Chemistry at the University of Toronto, Canada, Research Chair in Medicinal Chemistry, and Founder and Chief Scientific Director of the Centre for Medicinal Chemistry (UofT). Patrick obtained his PhD at the University of Glasgow in 2005. Over the last 17 years he has developed a dynamic and diverse medicinal chemistry program targeting disease-relevant proteins. Dr. Gunning has published over 130 papers, won over 20 research awards, including being named in Canada’s Top 40 under 40.

“I am excited about this opportunity to evaluate Promino’s core patent for mitigating weight loss in preclinical trials of many different human cancers,” explained Professor Gunning. “Improving the lives of cancer patients has been a life-long endeavor, and to play a role in evaluating a product that could actually help make a positive impact is important to me. High energy consuming tumors coupled with aggressive chemotherapy treatments often lead to severe weight loss in cancer patients, causing the patient fatigue, poor quality of life – and ultimately – poor clinical outcomes.”

“The health care industry has been moving toward personalized medicine since the mapping of the genome,” stated Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino Nutritional Sciences. “Designing personalized nutraceutical supplements for specific diseases is the natural next step. We are very excited about these studies to explore specific amino acid based supplements from our core patented technologies to enhance the lives of cancer patients globally. We couldn’t be more pleased to have the calibre of Professor Gunning involved in this project.” CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Promino Nutritional Sciences at: https://drinkpromino.com/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, recently announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-811 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA®(pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with trastuzumab and fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy met its dual primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) for the first-line treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Based on results from KEYNOTE-811, KEYTRUDA is approved in combination with trastuzumab and fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test. This indication is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under accelerated approval regulations based on the objective response rate (ORR) and durability of response demonstrated at an earlier analysis. Continued approval of this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit at the final analysis of the KEYNOTE-811 study.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) recently reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and raised its Adjusted diluted EPS guidance while maintaining all other components of its 2024 financial guidance. The first-quarter 2024 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer’s R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com.

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We delivered strong performance in our non-COVID product portfolio in the first quarter of 2024, including increased revenue from several of our recent commercial launches and acquired products, as well as robust year-over-year growth for several key in-line brands, namely the Vyndaqel family, Eliquis, and the Prevnar family. In addition, we had strong oncology revenue contributions from Ibrance, Xtandi, Padcev and Adcetris. Our Paxlovid revenues in the quarter indicate a successful transition into the commercial marketplace in the U.S. and a demonstrated trust in the brand.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently reported financial results and provided business updates for the first quarter of 2024. "As we anticipate the launches of our Spikevax 2024-2025 formula and RSV vaccine, we are exercising financial discipline and have intensified our focus on building and utilizing AI technologies to further streamline operations and enhance productivity," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "With 10 late-stage programs, and additional new programs advancing toward pivotal studies, we continue to expect numerous product milestones this year across our vaccines and therapeutics portfolio. This is the start of a banner year for our vaccine platform as we continue to advance mRNA medicines for patients. This is just the beginning."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results For Revenue Were: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $167 million, compared to $1.9 billion in the same period in 2023. The decline was primarily due to reduced sales of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine. Net product sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $167 million, representing a 91% decline compared to the same period in 2023. This decline aligns with the anticipated transition to a seasonal COVID-19 vaccine market; in the prior year period, the Company recognized revenue primarily from delivered doses deferred from 2022.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) recently announced positive high-level results from the DESTINY-Breast06 Phase III trial showed that ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy in the primary trial population of patients with HR-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or 2+/ISH-) metastatic breast cancer following one or more lines of endocrine therapy.

A statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS was also observed in the overall trial population (patients with HER2-low and HER2-ultralow [defined as IHC 0 with membrane staining; IHC >0<1+] metastatic breast cancer). A prespecified subgroup analysis showed the clinically meaningful improvement was consistent between patients with HER2-low and HER2-ultralow expression.

