Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Predicted to Hit USD 2.58 billion, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

The Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 2.58 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring market is when the blood pressure is calculated as one moves around sustaining the everyday life. It is calculated up to 24 hours. A compact digital blood pressure monitor is connected to a belt covering the waist and linked to a cuff covering the upper arm. It is compact enough not to influence everyday life, and you can even snooze with it on. The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market growth can be attributed to calculating the blood pressure at constant interim up to 24 hours the doctor is capable of getting an intelligible intention of how the blood pressure alters covering the day.

Moreover, the escalating pervasiveness of hypertension because of notable alterations in people's way of living motifs and the escalating elderly population who are at an escalated probability of advancing lifestyle-connected illnesses due to the prevalence of desk bound and plumpness are the prominent elements pushing the demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices.

The market for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices is expanding due to several factors, including the escalating aggregate of enterprises undertaken by governments, the escalating pervasiveness of hypertension, and the increase in desk-bound lifestyles.

The market is mainly segmented on the basis of device type, operation, configuration, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market share in 2023.

Key Market Players:

A&D Company Ltd.

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Microlife Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Schiller AG

Important Market Developments:

Growth Drivers:

One of the main factors driving the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market demand is the sizeable escalation in the existence of hypertension covering the world and its surfacing as a combatant as it does not possess any particular indications and signs. For instance, as per the report by the World Bank in March 2023, beyond 1.28 billion grownups aged 30 to 79 years worldwide have hypertension, and approximately 46% are ignorant that they have hypertension.

Progress has been made in ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device technologies, which have improved attributes and precision. Merging with several digital health platforms is driving market growth.

Trends:

An increasing aggregate of enterprises gripped by governments involving blood pressure observation initiatives to escalate consciousness amongst people about the significance of methodical blood pressure observation and preserving a repository to inspect blood pressure trends additionally brought about the market's growth.

Challenges:

The absence of remuneration schemes for patients using ambulatory devices is hindering market growth. As remuneration schemes do not cover the costs linked with ambulatory blood pressure monitoring prices, it prompts low acquisition of these gadgets, particularly in regions with low and medium cash flow. These factors are impeding the market's evolution.

Regional Insights:

North America: The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market in North America is expected to increase due to the rising cases of hypertension and cardiovascular illnesses pushing the region's supremacy.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific will grow at a significant rate. This expected growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the significance of systematic blood pressure monitoring.

Segmentation Overview:

By Device Type Outlook:

Product Digital BP Monitors Upper arm monitors Wrist monitors Finger monitors Aneroid BP Monitors Mercury BP Monitors

Accessories

By Operation Outlook:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Configuration Outlook:

Portable

Desk Mounted

Floor Standing

Wall Mounted

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

