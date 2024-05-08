Brain Cancer Canada awards The Dwayne Andrews Glioblastoma Grant for Research to a study on the impact of anesthetics on brain cancer proliferation

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada is excited to announce the issuance of an $80,000 grant to support groundbreaking research by Dr. Sujoy Banik and his team at Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ontario, Canada.

The grant will fund a study at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) titled “Comparison of intravenous and inhaled anesthetics on brain tumour proliferation: an in-vitro study”. The work aims to assess whether anesthetics used during glioblastoma brain tumour surgery can impact tumour growth, invasion, and metastasis. Given that anesthetics are a crucial part of surgical procedures, understanding their potential influence on brain tumours could significantly affect clinical practices and patient outcomes.

Dr. Banik, the principal investigator, a physician anesthesiologist at LHSC and Associate Scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute, explains: “Many patients may receive multiple anesthetics during the course of their treatment for glioblastoma. While exposure to anesthetics is typically short-term, there may be far-reaching implications.”

The team hopes findings from this study will provide important insights into the suitability of anesthetics for neuro-anesthesia in patients undergoing brain tumour surgery. Their goal is to better profile the use of anesthetic drugs during brain cancer surgery to improve patient safety and outcomes.

Anita Angelini, Vice-Chair of Brain Cancer Canada, highlighted the significance of this research. “We are buoyed by the direction taken by Dr. Banik and his team in this project. This grant reflects our commitment to supporting innovative research that can lead to better outcomes for brain cancer patients," she said. "We believe that this study could provide critical insights into how anesthetics impact brain cancer progression and could ultimately lead to improved surgical practices and patient care.”

Dr. Banik also highlights the profound impact of the philanthropic support that is making this work possible, “This grant will help fulfill gaps in research with glioblastoma patients - where every minute spent with family and loved ones is treasured. Our team thanks Brain Cancer Canada, the Andrews Family and Auto|One Group for helping us kickstart our work through the Dwayne Andrews GBM Research Grant.”

The grant is the first in a series of four to be issued by Brain Cancer Canada during May, Brain Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative aligns with the organization's commitment to raising awareness and increasing support for brain cancer research.

For more information about the study, please contact Brain Cancer Canada at SAC@braincancercanada.ca

About Brain Cancer Canada

Brain Cancer Canada is a 100% volunteer, national charity that funds research, neurosurgical technologies, and advocates for access to treatments for pediatric and adult brain cancer.

For further information, please visit braincancercanada.ca or contact cure@braincancercanada.ca

Media Contact:

media@braincancercanada.ca

