Altimmune, Inc. Investors Who Have Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton to Find Out How They Might Recover Money Through A Recent Securities Lawsuit

BOSTON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Altimmune, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/alt .

What is this all about?

Altimmune stock fell on February 13, 2024, following publication of a report noting that Altimmune's GLP-1 drug had low tolerability and was unlikely to generate the partnership opportunities the company needed to succeed. Then, on April 29, market analyst Guggenheim noted that a partership looked "increasingly unlikely," again causing the stock to fall. The lawsuit alleges that the company overstated its prospects for finding a strategic partner for its GLP-1 drug.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Altimmune, Inc. common stock between December 01, 2023 and April 26, 2024 and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is July 05, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Altimmune, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at cases@blockleviton.com or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

