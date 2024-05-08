Avetta Unveils Supplier Analytics Solution for Efficient Compliance Management

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of Contractor Risk Management Software, announced its Supplier Analytics solution to help suppliers and prime contractors efficiently identify issues, navigate and execute compliance requirements, and enhance safety practices on the Avetta Platform.



Suppliers are required to manage multiple compliance forms and tasks across health and safety, ESG, business, and cybersecurity. This includes identifying new compliance issues as regulations change and keeping a close eye on expiring certifications and the compliance status of all the clients they serve.

Supplier Analytics dashboards provide clear visibility into completion status, compliance, and variances, enabling suppliers to anticipate upcoming deadlines, quickly identify issues, and prioritize tasks. Featuring a user-friendly design, Supplier Analytics allows users to effortlessly achieve and maintain compliance all in one place while freeing up time to get to more pressing tasks sooner.

“Organizations deploy too many tools, forms, and surveys across multiple risk domains when managing supplier compliance,” said Taylor Allis, Chief Product Officer of Avetta. “This increases the cost of business for suppliers and can adversely impact risk and compliance rates. By providing safety, ESG, business, and cyber risk compliance in a single platform and empowering suppliers with analytics, we solve this growing problem. Since launch, this has been the fastest-adopted solution by our suppliers, helping them streamline compliance assessments and foster transparent collaboration with their clients and subcontractors.”

For suppliers who manage subcontractors on the Avetta platform, additional dashboards are available to help manage the compliance of those subcontractors. For prime contractors, the solution provides an upstream view of client connections as well as a downstream view of subcontractor connections.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

