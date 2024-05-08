Applied Ranked First on G2’s Agency Management Provider List

Chicago, IL., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company was named a Momentum Leader on G2’s Spring 2024 Momentum Grid® Report for Insurance Agency Management Systems. Leader designation is awarded for high ratings from G2 users and substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. This is the fourth consecutive Grid Report that Applied has ranked first in the Insurance Agency Management Systems category.

“As a user for about seven years, we are thrilled with Epic and its functionality. The ease of finding information to service our clients efficiently is what I like best. Applied constantly looks for ways to improve and welcome user feedback; this is greatly appreciated,” noted another reviewer from a mid-market agency.

G2, a peer-to-peer business solutions review website, leverages customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. The platform has more than two million independent user reviews and is read by over eighty million users annually. Every quarter, G2 publishes its Grid Report, ranking software by extracting data from multiple online sources to determine market presence, satisfaction scores from customers, and market leadership.

“Here at Applied, we pride ourselves on being an indispensable growth partner to our clients,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This ranking is especially meaningful because it is evidence that our clients share in this sentiment and support our goal of developing innovative technology that streamlines agency operations to create value and profitability while further connecting the insurance industry.”

