Ultimate Medical Academy Extends “Ripple Effect of Care” Through Community Partnership and Service

Tampa, Fla, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit institution entering its 30th year of equipping and empowering learners to excel in healthcare careers, is championing a Ripple Effect of Care with the aim of nurturing community environments in which everyone can achieve their full potential. This commitment is captured in a new 2022–23 report that speaks to the institution’s philosophy and details its support of community causes related to healthcare, education and social equity.

“The Ripple Effect of Care is a belief that when people feel cared for, they are better equipped and empowered to extend that care to others,” said UMA president Tom Rametta. “At UMA, it starts with care for our team members who then extend care to our learners. As graduates, those learners pass care along to patients through their work with our healthcare employers nationwide.”

The Ripple Effect of Care also extends into UMA’s communities through philanthropy, partnership and volunteerism, which is a cornerstone of UMA's community engagement.

UMA encourages and supports volunteerism through its Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program. This initiative empowers every team member with up to eight paid hours annually to contribute to causes close to their interests. In 2022 and 2023 combined, UMA team members logged more than 13,700 volunteer hours in 24 U.S. states.

Organizations that UMA team members volunteered with during that time include a diverse spectrum, from community-level support at non-profits like Empath Health/Suncoast Hospice, Children's Treatment Cancer Center and St. Jude's Catholic School, to larger-scale organizations like the Lupus Foundation, Girl Scouts of the USA, Salvation Army, the Humane Society and American Legion posts.

UMA team members like Stephany Blair, Medical Billing and Coding Lead Instructor, embody the institution's ethos through personal involvement. Stephany's volunteer work in a food desert community in Ohio highlights the impact of individual actions within the larger ripple of care that UMA cultivates.

Blair shares, "It's about more than just teaching; it's about actively making a difference where it's needed most."

In addition to individual volunteerism, UMA partners institutionally with organizations like Feeding Tampa Bay / Feeding America, the American Cancer Society (ACS), United Way Suncoast and more.

In 2023, UMA launched a new year-round partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA) to raise awareness about heart-related illness, preventative measures and the disproportionate impact of heart disease on women and minorities. The partnership includes active involvement in the AHA’s annual Go Red for Women campaign and Heart Walk as well as educational initiatives and activities to support healthier outcomes for UMA’s learners, partners, team members and communities.

"Our partnership with the AHA has helped open minds and create healthier lifestyles through greater awareness," said UMA Chief Financial & Strategy Officer Alexandra Schaffrath who is a member of the AHA of Tampa Bay’s Go Red for Women Executive Cabinet. "I regularly hear from team members, partners and friends in the community that they now ‘know their numbers’ and are taking steps to care for their hearts. This cause applies the power of education to improve health and wellness, which is a perfect match for an institution like ours.”

Other highlights in the report include:

In collaboration with Hillsborough County Public Schools and the NAACP, UMA supports the EmpowerHer2 mentoring program, designed to assist female students facing academic, attendance and behavioral challenges.

UMA engages with organizations like Tampa Pride and St. Pete Pride to support LGBTQ+ initiatives and diversity and inclusion.

UMA has been a longtime supporter of the American Cancer Society, participating in events like the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and patient care.

For UMA, the ripple effect of care isn't just a philosophy—it's a lived reality, creating waves of positive change that resonate far and wide.

To learn more about Ultimate Medical Academy's community initiatives and view the full report, visit: Community Outreach | Giving Back | Ultimate Medical Academy

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 85,000 alumni and more than 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu