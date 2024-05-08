Wealthspire Advisors to Acquire Ohio-Based Walden Wealth Partners

New York, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthspire Advisors LLC, an NFP company and independent registered investment advisor firm headquartered in New York City, today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Walden Wealth Partners LLC, a registered investment advisor firm located in Beachwood, Ohio. Its founders, Karin Maloney Stifler and Sarah Hannibal, each bring decades of experience serving multigenerational clients. The deal brings approximately $420 million in AUM* to Wealthspire and expands the firm’s growing presence in the Midwest by adding a location in the Cleveland metro area.

“We’re delighted to welcome Walden Wealth Partners to Wealthspire,” said Mike LaMena, CEO of Wealthspire. “Karin and Sarah bring exceptional leadership experience serving their clients and have nurtured a team that truly represents the future of our industry. We are aligned in our mission, values, and commitment to act as fiduciaries, and we look forward to an exciting and productive future together.”

Walden Wealth Partners brings expertise in sophisticated financial advisory and investment management services tailored for individuals and families of wealth, including full-service financial planning and fiduciary consulting for retirement plan sponsors, trustees, and charitable entities. Founded in 2015, the firm has consistently aimed to deliver personalized, white-glove services, prioritizing clients' holistic well-being and financial legacies.

“Walden Wealth Partners has thrived on providing comprehensive financial care to its clients that considers every aspect of their lives and future goals,” said Maloney Stifler. “Partnering with Wealthspire will enable us to continue what we’ve started and expand our ability to support the needs of our clients for generations to come.”

Added Hannibal, “Joining Wealthspire enhances our access to significant resources, pioneering technology, robust analytical capabilities, and a dedicated team of experts and thought leaders.”

The acquisition ensures that Walden advisors, employees, and clients will benefit from Wealthspire’s scale, including its 20+ member investment team, office locations across the country, sophisticated technology, and deep middle and back-office support. Backed by parent company NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, Wealthspire oversees more than $25.8 billion in AUM** and is poised to offer enhanced services and expertise to its expanding client base.

MarshBerry served as advisor to Walden Wealth Partners.

About Wealthspire Advisors

Wealthspire Advisors is an independent registered investment advisor with over 20 locations and 300+ team members across the country. We are fiduciary advisors who value connecting all parts of a client’s financial life to deliver thoughtful, collaborative strategies that optimize their finances and fulfill their aspirations. Wealthspire Advisors acts as a wealth manager, investment advisor, consultant, and constant partner in helping clients gain confidence in their financial futures. For more information on Wealthspire Advisors, please visit www.wealthspire.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, U.K., and Ireland, they serve a diversity of clients, industries, and communities. Their global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, they put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture they’re proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

* Reflects a rounded approximation of the regulatory assets under management reported by Walden Wealth Partners as of 5/3/2024.

** Reflects a rounded approximation of the regulatory assets under management as of 3/31/2024 for Wealthspire Advisors and its subsidiaries.

Wealthspire Advisors is the common brand and trade name used by Wealthspire Advisors LLC, Private Ocean, LLC, and ACG Advisory Services, LLC, separately registered investment advisers and subsidiary companies of NFP Corp.

This information should not be construed as a recommendation, offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy a particular security or investment strategy. The commentary provided is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal, or tax advice. While the information is deemed reliable, Wealthspire Advisors cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, or suitability for any purpose, and makes no warranties with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. © 2024 Wealthspire Advisors