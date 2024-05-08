Turnstone Biologics to Present at the 2024 Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy, today announced that Sammy Farah, M.B.A., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The presentation will begin at 11:35 a.m. P.T. / 2:35 p.m. E.T.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.turnstonebio.com. A webcast replay will be available for a limited period.

Members of Turnstone’s senior management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America Securities representative for further information.

