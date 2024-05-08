Tannin Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2033 | Demand Explosion in Paints and Coatings Applications

Newark, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.9 billion tannin market will reach USD 5.6 billion by 2033. Because of their strong antioxidant capabilities, tannins are primarily utilised in the wine-making process to give the finished product its bitter flavour, colour stability, and structural integrity. Since tannins have a structure that includes mucosal tissue and coalesce proteins, the pharmaceutical industry also uses them to treat pain, irritation, wounds, and sore mouth issues. Plants have a high tannin content, which shields them from predators and growth regulators. Rich sources of tannin are walnuts, organs, grapes, blueberries, strawberries, and cranberries.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.9 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 5.6 billion CAGR 6.9% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Source, Product, Application Drivers Growing demand for natural and organic ingredients in different industries

Tannin has several uses and is applied to cuts and burns to reduce bleeding and promote healing. The primary driver of the tannin market's growth is people's fast-rising disposable income, particularly in developing nations. The wine industry's growing demand and consumers' evolving lifestyles are the main factors driving the need for tannin. Furthermore, the demand for tannin will increase overall throughout the predicted period because of rising living standards and increased alcohol consumption.



Europe will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Because of Europe's highly established wine industry, tannin is a major requirement. France's well-established wine industry contributes to its substantial market share. The market is rising because tannin is increasingly used in wine, leather, and wine processing. Germany ranks third in the European Union for leather output. The country is home to around 100 leather manufacturers. Additionally, the wine-processing sector makes substantial use of tannin. Germany is the EU's fourth-largest producer of wine, behind France, Italy, and Spain. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released figures indicating that 8.4 million hectoliters of wine will be produced in Germany in 2019.



The brown algae segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.68 billion.



The brown algae segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 1.68 billion. Large, swiftly proliferating seaweeds known as brown algae can be found in various aquatic environments, including near-shore seas, tidal splash zones, rock pools, and intertidal zones. Due to their high phlorotannin concentration, they could be a source of tannins for leather tanning and wood adhesives.



The non-hydrolyzable segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.21 billion.



The non-hydrolyzable segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.21 billion. Condensed tannins are another name for non-hydrolyzable tannins. Condensed plant extracts are used in the formulation of these goods. They are used to make wood adhesives and nutritional supplements and are typically found in tropical trees, including quebracho, mimosa, pine, and spruce.



The leather tanning segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.81 billion.



The leather tanning segment dominated the market, with a revenue of USD 0.81 billion. Tannins are insoluble proteins that do not degrade. This quality makes them useful for producing leather. When tanning leather, animal pelts are processed. The demand for leather is growing since it can be used for various items, such as furniture, clothing, and automobile seats. The industry is expected to grow due to growing disposable income and increased customer interest in leather items.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing demand for natural and sustainable products across various industries



The rising demand for sustainable and natural products across various industries is one of the main factors propelling the global tannin market. Using tannins— from renewable plant sources—becomes more popular as consumers look for products with fewer chemical additions and environmental benefits. The market for tannin is expanding due to consumer demand for environmentally friendly substitutes in food and drink, leather goods, and other uses.



Restraint: Fluctuating raw material costs



Variations in the pricing of raw materials are one of the primary problems limiting the worldwide tanning business. Since plants are the primary source of tannins, several factors, such as disruptions in the supply chain, changes in farming techniques, and climate fluctuations, can affect raw materials' availability and pricing. The volatility of raw material prices can impact the profitability of tannin producers and pose challenges to maintaining stable final product prices.



Some of the major players operating in the tannin market are:



● Tannin Corporation

● Polson Ltd.

● UCL Company (Pty) Ltd

● W. ULRICH GmbH

● Jyoti Dye Chem Agency

● Raphas

● Ajinomoto OmniChem.

● Ever s.r.l.

● LaffortSA

● TANAC

● Tanin d.d.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Source:



● Brown Algae

● Plants



By Product:



● Phlorotannins

● Non-hydrolysable

● Hydrolysable



By Application:



● Wine Production

● Anti-corrosive Primers

● Leather Tanning

● Wood Adhesives

● Others



