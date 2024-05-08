Tract Announces Acquisition of 1,200 Acres in Hanover County, VA

DENVER, CO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tract, the trusted partner for planning responsible technology infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of 1,200 acres in Hanover County, VA. Zoning and entitlements for the site were approved unanimously by both the Hanover County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors earlier this year. At full build, Tract’s Hanover Technology Park will support up to 2.4 GW of power capacity with Tract targeting site energization in 2028.

“The US economy’s demand for services provided from data centers continues to grow. We worked with the State of Virginia and Hanover County to responsibly site this project in an area planned for light industrial uses to maximize community benefits and minimize impacts to neighbors,” said Grant van Rooyen, CEO of Tract. “The public process made our application better, enabling a thoughtful investment that will bring tax revenue, hundreds of high-paying jobs for Hanover County and attract other technology businesses to the region.”

According to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia hosts the largest data center market in the world with over 35% of all known hyperscale data centers worldwide. “We have demonstrated that the right tax and regulatory policies combined with investments into business ready sites attract dynamic businesses that help power Virginia’s economy,” explained Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our administration and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership have been engaged with Tract for some time and are excited to welcome their commitment and investment in the Commonwealth to complement our efforts to attract responsible data center development.”

Virginia’s success in hosting a premiere data center hub has also provided lessons on how to align the interests of developers, host communities, neighbors and the environment. “Tract took a proactive and cooperative approach throughout the rezoning process,” said John Budesky, Hanover County Administrator. “They showed interest in being a good neighbor by engaging with the community and adapting their plans to address residents’ concerns. We value Tract’s investment in Hanover County and look forward to partnering with them on this project.”

Tract is engaged in permitting activities for the initial horizontal development, which it expects will commence within the calendar year. Tract and Dominion Energy have already ordered long lead equipment for the initial substation and power for bridging purposes is expected as early as 2026. The Timmons Group and Hirschler Fleischer, PC supported Tract in the entitlements and transaction process.

Tract currently owns or is under contract on more than 20,000 acres across the United States which are in various stages of rezoning, design and horizontal construction.

Tract is the trusted partner for accelerating responsible technology infrastructure. We create opportunities that bring economic development to communities.

As technology becomes a larger part of our lives and economy, Tract provides master-planned data center parks to facilitate speed and certainty in developing new data center capacity. We work with hyperscalers and operators, local communities, landowners, and energy companies to incorporate long term planning and scaled sites in a way that streamlines development cycles and benefits all stakeholders.

We believe that master planned development projects must be strategically coordinated with long-term vision and commitments. Our team brings together curated, operational capabilities and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate to achieve end-to-end coordination with our partners.

Tract is headquartered in Denver, CO, and works with communities across the U.S.

