WalkMe Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its first quarter and full year 2024 financial results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. WalkMe will host a webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.



First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Time: 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com

Dial-in: U.S. Toll Free: (646) 876 9923; International: +972 3 978 6688;

Webinar ID: 982 8017 7604

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com .

About WalkMe

WalkMe (WKME) pioneered the world's leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) so companies can effectively navigate the constant change brought on by technology. With WalkMe, organizations drive enterprise productivity and reduce risk by ensuring consistent, responsible, and efficient adoption of software and the workflows it powers. Our AI-driven platform sits on top of an organization's tech stack, identifies where people experience friction, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation needed to get the job done, right in the flow of work. Customers like IBM, Nestle, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Dept. of Defense trust WalkMe to create the people-centric experiences required to boost the effectiveness of their workflows and maximize software ROI.

For more information visit www.walkme.com

