Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Industry Research 2024: Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2019-2029F

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at USD 89.10 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.58% through 2029

The market for EV based liquid biopsy is witnessing growth due to factors such as increasing preference for minimally invasive cancer diagnostics, and the growing geriatric population. In addition, the market is further stimulated by an increase in the global number of clinical studies for the development of new liquid biopsy tests. The EV (extracellular vesicle) based liquid biopsy market is an emerging and promising field in the medical and biotechnology industries.







Abundance Remarkable Stability of Exosomes Compared to CfDNA or CTCs



The abundance and remarkable stability of exosomes compared to circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) or circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are key drivers of the EV (extracellular vesicle) based biopsy market. Exosomes are small membrane-bound vesicles released by cells, and they contain various biomolecules, including proteins and nucleic acids. Due to their small size and unique structure, exosomes are present in high numbers in bodily fluids like blood, making them readily accessible for liquid biopsy procedures. In contrast, cfDNA and CTCs might be present in lower quantities, making their isolation and detection more challenging.



Rising Prevalence of Cancers



The rising incidence of cancer has significantly impacted the market for EV (extracellular vesicle)-based liquid biopsy. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive diagnostic method that allows for the detection and monitoring of cancer through the analysis of various biofluids, such as blood or urine, for biomarkers released by tumors. EVs, including exosomes and microvesicles, play a crucial role in this process as they carry valuable information, including DNA, RNA, and proteins, shed by cancer cells into the bloodstream.



Growing Investments in Research Development



The increasing investments in research and development (RD) activities related to EV-based liquid biopsy technologies are propelling market growth. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions are actively engaged in collaborative research efforts aimed at advancing the understanding of EV biology, developing novel isolation and detection methods, and validating the clinical utility of EV-based biomarkers across various cancer types.



Technological Advancements



Technological advancements play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market. Breakthroughs in areas such as nanotechnology, microfluidics, and sequencing technologies have significantly enhanced the sensitivity, specificity, and throughput of liquid biopsy assays.

Key Market Challenges

Standardization Quality Control



In the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market, a critical impediment revolves around the absence of standardized protocols and quality control measures. This deficiency poses a significant challenge due to the inherent variability in sample collection, processing, and analysis techniques. Such variability often translates into inconsistent results, thereby compromising the reliability and reproducibility of liquid biopsy tests.



Sample Stability and Storage



Ensuring the stability and proper storage of liquid biopsy samples, especially those containing extracellular vesicles (EVs), poses formidable challenges within the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market. EVs, comprising exosomes and microvesicles, are exquisitely sensitive to environmental conditions and can undergo rapid degradation if not handled and stored meticulously. Maintaining sample stability throughout the collection, processing, and storage stages is paramount to preserving the integrity of EV-based biomarkers and ensuring the accuracy of test results.



Key Market Trends

Emergence of Novel EV Biomarkers



A significant and notable trend in the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market revolves around the discovery and validation of novel extracellular vesicle (EV) biomarkers. Comprehension of EV biology progresses, researchers are unraveling a vast array of EV-associated molecules encompassing proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids, each harboring diagnostic and prognostic potential. These novel EV biomarkers represent a paradigm shift in diagnostic approaches, offering distinct advantages over conventional biomarkers such as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumor cells (CTCs).



Expansion of Applications Beyond Oncology



Beyond its prominent role in oncology, the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market is undergoing a notable expansion into diverse disease areas. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are increasingly recognized as pivotal mediators of intercellular communication and disease pathogenesis across a spectrum of non-oncological conditions, spanning neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disorders, and infectious diseases. This expanding recognition of EV involvement in disease pathology has sparked a surge of interest in exploring the diagnostic and prognostic potential of EV-based liquid biopsies in these fields.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $89.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $153.61 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5%

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market.

Horiba Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Takara Bio Inc.

Abcam plc

Qiagen N.V.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer, Inc)

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Report Scope:



EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market, By Offering:

Kits and Assays

Services

Instruments

EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market, By Workflow:

Sample Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis

EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology:

Isolation Technologies

Analysis Technologies

EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market, By Sample Type:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market, By End User:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j1r1v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment