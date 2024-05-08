|8 May 2024
Announcement No. 16
Exploration of options regarding a directed capital increase at market price in Pharma Equity Group A/S
In continuation of company announcement no. 15 of 8 May 2024 regarding notice of an extraordinary general meeting, to be held on 3 June 2024. with a view to reducing the company's capital, the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S ("PEG") has today decided to explore the possibilities of strengthening PEG's working capital through a capital increase at market price.
Any directed capital increase will be expected to be carried out without a prospectus being prepared due to the expected size of the capital increase.
Any capital increase will be subject to the adoption of the capital reduction. The specific details of a possible capital increase will be published when and if the Board of Directors decides to do so.
For further information, please contact:
Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
|
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
Attachment