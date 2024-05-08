Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2024 - Global $386.1 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial intelligence market is expected to reach an estimated $386.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 29.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global artificial intelligence market looks attractive with opportunities in the healthcare, security, retail, automotive, manufacturing, and financial technology (fintech) sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for virtual assistance for easy accessibility of services and growing adoption of cloud-based technology.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies artificial intelligence companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Artificial Intelligence Market Insight

Machine learning technology will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this technology in the autonomous applications and growing consumer preference for IoT-enabled devices.

Media and advertising will remain the largest end use industry segment due to an increasing adoption of customer-centric marketing strategies and increasing use of social platform for advertisements. The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to advancements in clinical research and growing demand for electronics-based medical equipment and sensors in the healthcare applications.

APAC is projected to remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing installation of smart home devices, and growing industrial automation in countries, such as China, India, and Taiwan.

Features of Artificial Intelligence Market

Market Size Estimates: Artificial intelligence market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Artificial intelligence market size by various segments, such as end use industry, product and service, and technology in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Artificial intelligence market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, products and services, technologies, and regions for the artificial intelligence market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the artificial intelligence market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Artificial Intelligence Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Artificial Intelligence Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Media and Advertising

3.3.2: Security

3.3.3: Automotive

3.3.4: Healthcare

3.3.5: Retail

3.3.6: Fintech

3.3.7: Manufacturing

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology

3.4.1: Machine Learning

3.4.2: Natural Language Processing

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Service

3.5.1: Hardware

3.5.1.1: Processor

3.5.1.2: Memory

3.5.1.3: Network

3.5.2: Software

3.5.3: Service



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Region

4.2: North American Artificial Intelligence Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use

4.2.2: Market by Technology

4.2.3: Market by Product and Service

4.2.4: The US Artificial Intelligence Market

4.2.5: Canadian Artificial Intelligence Market

4.2.6: Mexican Artificial Intelligence Market

4.3: European Artificial Intelligence Market

4.4: APAC Artificial Intelligence Market

4.5: ROW Artificial Intelligence Market



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Artificial Intelligence Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Service

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Google

7.2: Siemens AG

7.3: Apple Inc.

7.4: Facebook

7.5: Samsung

7.6: Microsoft

7.7: Amazon

7.8: NVIDIA

7.9: NEC Corporation

7.10: Intel Corporation

7.11: IBM

7.12: General Electric

