Vector Institute announces nearly $2 million in scholarships for top Ontario AI graduate students

115 recipients were awarded a $17,500 merit-based scholarship from the Vector Institute for the 2024-25 academic year

Over 682 scholarships have been awarded since the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence program launched in 2018

Over 90 percent of graduates are hired and remain in Ontario after graduation





TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Vector Institute announced the 115 recipients of the 2024-25 Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence (VSAI). These $17,500 merit-based scholarships are awarded to top candidates enrolled in Vector-recognized master's programs or pursuing individualized AI study paths at universities across Ontario.

"Vector is exceptionally proud of the high caliber and rich diversity of this year's student cohort. Our Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence is a key part of Vector’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of AI experts. By equipping them with the most sought-after AI skills and cultivating an ecosystem that encourages them to build their future in Ontario, Vector is ensuring that the top-AI talent strengthens Canada's economy as we drive AI adoption and reinforce our position as a global AI leader."

-Melissa Judd, Vector’s Vice President, Research Operations and Academic Partnerships

This year's VSAI recipients come from diverse academic backgrounds including engineering, computer science, health informatics, and business analytics. Upon graduation, they will join Ontario's growing community of highly-skilled AI talent. In total, the 2024-25 cohort was awarded over $2 million in scholarship funding.

Beyond financial support, VSAI recipients and students enrolled in master’s programs recognized by the Vector Institute can attend events and talks that put them face-to-face with top AI researchers and teams from top Canadian employers, providing unique career opportunities. The master’s students are also given access to Vector’s Digital Talent Hub, networking events, and AI-specific professional development programming to ensure they are ready to join the workforce. Since 2018, Ontario companies and organizations have hired more than 2,000 Vector-affiliated students from AI master’s programs, including VSAI recipients.

“It is an honour to be recognized by the Vector Institute, and I am grateful for the opportunity that this award affords me to continue my research in artificial intelligence. It is no secret that AI is reshaping the world around us, and I am excited to be a part of the local community working to leverage its power in innovative ways.”

-Charlotte Barnes, MSc in Computer Science, University of Guelph

This seventh round of VSAI recipients will attend 14 universities across Ontario. Six hundred and eighty two have been awarded since the program launched in 2018, and the number of Vector-recognized AI master's programs has grown to 26 across Ontario, reflecting the rising need for AI talent.

This marks the third year in a row that Ontario universities have surpassed the province’s ambitious AI talent goal of 1,000 AI master's graduates per year. These graduates are also in high demand, with over 90 percent building their careers here in Ontario’s vibrant AI ecosystem.

“On behalf of the Government of Ontario, we’d like to congratulate the 115 talented students who are recipients of the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence. Ontario is a leading source of tech and AI talent, and by fostering innovation in critical technologies, we are enabling domestic companies to compete and win on the global stage. Thank you, Vector Institute, for your continued support of the next generation of Ontario’s AI talent.”

-Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

This year’s scholarship program was supported by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The 2025-26 scholarship nomination dates will be announced in Fall 2024. Learn more about the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence

Vector’s 2024 s cholarship recipients

Carleton University

Yassin, Yousef - Master of Computer Science





Lakehead University

Boyle, Tanner - MSc in Computer Science, Applied AI





McMaster University

Falahati, Ali - MASc in Computational Science and Engineering

Trandinh, Winnie - MASc in Software Engineering

Xue, Yuanqi - MSc in Computer Science





Queen’s University

Asad, Ali - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Field of study in AI

Bayley, Adam - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Field of study in AI

Shama, Ethan - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Field of study in AI

De Venezia, Rebecca - MSc in Computing, Field of study in AI

Ilie, Teo - MSc in Computing, Field of study in AI

Vandergrift, Matthew - MSc in Computing, Field of study in AI

Babayan, Irina - MSc in Physics





Queen’s University, Smith School of Business

Bingeman, Laura - Master of Management in AI

Battu, Ranveer - Master of Management Analytics

Belimova, Tatiana - Master of Management Analytics





Toronto Metropolitan University

Meyappan, Vaishali Meena - MEng in Electrical and Computer Engineering, AI Concentration

Das, Sharmi - MSc in Data Science and Analytics

Parmar, Tanish - MSc in Data Science and Analytics





University of Guelph

Kopel, Kayla - MSc in Applied Statistics, Collaborative Specialization in AI

Barnes, Charlotte - MSc in Computer Science, Collaborative Specialization in AI

Chereddy, Spandana - MSc in Computer Science, Collaborative Specialization in AI

Vinden, Nicholas - MSc in Computer Science, Collaborative Specialization in AI





University of Ottawa

Albarham, Mohammad - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Concentration in Applied AI

Zhang, Yueteng - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Concentration in Applied AI

Faghihi, Armina - MEng in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Concentration in Applied AI

Sabourin, Nicole - MSc in Computer Science, Concentration in Applied AI

Xu, Ximei - MSc in Computer Science, Concentration in Applied AI





University of Toronto

Myslik, Frank - Executive Master of Health Informatics

Wong, Jonathan - Executive Master of Health Informatics

Jiao, Aoran - MASc in Aerospace Science and Engineering, Robotics and AI

Sahak, Hshmat - MASc in Aerospace Science and Engineering, Robotics and AI

Khaki, Samir - MASc in Electrical & Computer Engineering

Aquino, Laurel - MSc in Applied Computing

Aubry, Murdock - MSc in Applied Computing

Chen, Daniel - MSc in Applied Computing

Chen, Elsie - MSc in Applied Computing

Dormer, Will - MSc in Applied Computing

Lee, Sumin - MSc in Applied Computing

Li, Muhan - MSc in Applied Computing

Liu, Alex - MSc in Applied Computing

Liu, Andy - MSc in Applied Computing

Memon, Sameer - MSc in Applied Computing

Qi, Sipu - MSc in Applied Computing

Sen, Ujan - MSc in Applied Computing

Bromley, David - MSc in Computer Science

Zhu, Kelly - MSc in Computer Science

Kazari, Kamyar - MSc in Health Systems Research, Health Systems AI

Rostami, AmirHosein - MSc in Health Systems Research, Health Systems AI





University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management

Choi, Jiwon - Master of Management Analytics

Hou, Sophie - Master of Management Analytics

Lalani, Armaan - Master of Management Analytics

Sethi, Tanmay - Master of Management Analytics

Tan, Zheng - Master of Management Analytics

Woodman, Olivia - Master of Management Analytics





University of Waterloo

Brandon Jaipersaud - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering

MohammadHossein Koosheshi - MASc in Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering

Kurien, Joshua - MASc in Systems Design Engineering

Bhalla, Kareena - Master of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Kang, Yuxin - Master of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Song, Steven - Master of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Gill, Lovepreet Singh - MEng Electrical and Computer Engineering

Schneider, Benjamin - MMath in Computer Science

Sheta, Hala - MMath in Computer Science

Yan, Xin - MMath in Computer Science

Seebach, Lily - MMath in Data Science

Wang, Carolyn - MMath in Data Science





University of Windsor

Rice, Steven - MSc in Computer Science, Concentration in AI





Western University

Sandhu, Suharsh - Master of Data Analytics, Specialization in AI

Moftah, Mahira - MEng in Software Engineering, Collaborative Specialization in AI

Hartman, Lucas - MESc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Collaborative Specialization in AI

Meawad, Mohamed - MSc in Cell biology, Collaborative Specialization in ML in Health and Biomedical Sciences

Mei, Zhimin - MSc in Computer Science, Collaborative Specialization in ML in Health and Biomedical Sciences





York University

Luther, Andrew - MSc in Computer Science

Noroozi, Alireza - MSc in Computer Science





York University, Schulich School of Business

Neve, Dishita Pranaykumar - Master of Business Analytics

Patel, Mansi - Master of Business Analytics

Saklani, Akrit - Master of Business Analytics

Wu, Jiayi - Master of Business Analytics

Luo, Cheng- Master of Management in AI

Tang, Christine - Master of Management in AI





The Vector Institute

Launched in 2017, the Vector Institute works with industry, institutions, startups, and governments to build AI talent and drive research excellence in AI to develop and sustain AI-based innovation to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians.

Vector aims to advance AI research, increase adoption in industry and health through programs for talent, commercialization, and application, and lead Canada towards the responsible use of AI. Programs for industry, led by top AI practitioners, offer foundations for applications in products and processes, company-specific guidance, training for professionals, and connections to workforce-ready talent. Vector is funded by the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and leading industry sponsors from across multiple sectors of Canadian Industry.