Vector Institute announces nearly $2 million in scholarships for top Ontario AI graduate students

- 115 recipients were awarded a $17,500 merit-based scholarship from the Vector Institute for the 2024-25 academic year
- Over 682 scholarships have been awarded since the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence program launched in 2018
- Over 90 percent of graduates are hired and remain in Ontario after graduation
TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Vector Institute announced the 115 recipients of the 2024-25 Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence (VSAI). These $17,500 merit-based scholarships are awarded to top candidates enrolled in Vector-recognized master's programs or pursuing individualized AI study paths at universities across Ontario.
"Vector is exceptionally proud of the high caliber and rich diversity of this year's student cohort. Our Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence is a key part of Vector’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of AI experts. By equipping them with the most sought-after AI skills and cultivating an ecosystem that encourages them to build their future in Ontario, Vector is ensuring that the top-AI talent strengthens Canada's economy as we drive AI adoption and reinforce our position as a global AI leader."
-Melissa Judd, Vector’s Vice President, Research Operations and Academic Partnerships
This year's VSAI recipients come from diverse academic backgrounds including engineering, computer science, health informatics, and business analytics. Upon graduation, they will join Ontario's growing community of highly-skilled AI talent. In total, the 2024-25 cohort was awarded over $2 million in scholarship funding.
Beyond financial support, VSAI recipients and students enrolled in master’s programs recognized by the Vector Institute can attend events and talks that put them face-to-face with top AI researchers and teams from top Canadian employers, providing unique career opportunities. The master’s students are also given access to Vector’s Digital Talent Hub, networking events, and AI-specific professional development programming to ensure they are ready to join the workforce. Since 2018, Ontario companies and organizations have hired more than 2,000 Vector-affiliated students from AI master’s programs, including VSAI recipients.
“It is an honour to be recognized by the Vector Institute, and I am grateful for the opportunity that this award affords me to continue my research in artificial intelligence. It is no secret that AI is reshaping the world around us, and I am excited to be a part of the local community working to leverage its power in innovative ways.”
-Charlotte Barnes, MSc in Computer Science, University of Guelph
This seventh round of VSAI recipients will attend 14 universities across Ontario. Six hundred and eighty two have been awarded since the program launched in 2018, and the number of Vector-recognized AI master's programs has grown to 26 across Ontario, reflecting the rising need for AI talent.
This marks the third year in a row that Ontario universities have surpassed the province’s ambitious AI talent goal of 1,000 AI master's graduates per year. These graduates are also in high demand, with over 90 percent building their careers here in Ontario’s vibrant AI ecosystem.
“On behalf of the Government of Ontario, we’d like to congratulate the 115 talented students who are recipients of the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence. Ontario is a leading source of tech and AI talent, and by fostering innovation in critical technologies, we are enabling domestic companies to compete and win on the global stage. Thank you, Vector Institute, for your continued support of the next generation of Ontario’s AI talent.”
-Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
This year’s scholarship program was supported by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The 2025-26 scholarship nomination dates will be announced in Fall 2024. Learn more about the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence
Vector’s 2024 scholarship recipients
Carleton University
- Yassin, Yousef - Master of Computer Science
Lakehead University
- Boyle, Tanner - MSc in Computer Science, Applied AI
McMaster University
- Falahati, Ali - MASc in Computational Science and Engineering
- Trandinh, Winnie - MASc in Software Engineering
- Xue, Yuanqi - MSc in Computer Science
Queen’s University
- Asad, Ali - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Field of study in AI
- Bayley, Adam - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Field of study in AI
- Shama, Ethan - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Field of study in AI
- De Venezia, Rebecca - MSc in Computing, Field of study in AI
- Ilie, Teo - MSc in Computing, Field of study in AI
- Vandergrift, Matthew - MSc in Computing, Field of study in AI
- Babayan, Irina - MSc in Physics
Queen’s University, Smith School of Business
- Bingeman, Laura - Master of Management in AI
- Battu, Ranveer - Master of Management Analytics
- Belimova, Tatiana - Master of Management Analytics
Toronto Metropolitan University
- Meyappan, Vaishali Meena - MEng in Electrical and Computer Engineering, AI Concentration
- Das, Sharmi - MSc in Data Science and Analytics
- Parmar, Tanish - MSc in Data Science and Analytics
University of Guelph
- Kopel, Kayla - MSc in Applied Statistics, Collaborative Specialization in AI
- Barnes, Charlotte - MSc in Computer Science, Collaborative Specialization in AI
- Chereddy, Spandana - MSc in Computer Science, Collaborative Specialization in AI
- Vinden, Nicholas - MSc in Computer Science, Collaborative Specialization in AI
University of Ottawa
- Albarham, Mohammad - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Concentration in Applied AI
- Zhang, Yueteng - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Concentration in Applied AI
- Faghihi, Armina - MEng in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Concentration in Applied AI
- Sabourin, Nicole - MSc in Computer Science, Concentration in Applied AI
- Xu, Ximei - MSc in Computer Science, Concentration in Applied AI
University of Toronto
- Myslik, Frank - Executive Master of Health Informatics
- Wong, Jonathan - Executive Master of Health Informatics
- Jiao, Aoran - MASc in Aerospace Science and Engineering, Robotics and AI
- Sahak, Hshmat - MASc in Aerospace Science and Engineering, Robotics and AI
- Khaki, Samir - MASc in Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Aquino, Laurel - MSc in Applied Computing
- Aubry, Murdock - MSc in Applied Computing
- Chen, Daniel - MSc in Applied Computing
- Chen, Elsie - MSc in Applied Computing
- Dormer, Will - MSc in Applied Computing
- Lee, Sumin - MSc in Applied Computing
- Li, Muhan - MSc in Applied Computing
- Liu, Alex - MSc in Applied Computing
- Liu, Andy - MSc in Applied Computing
- Memon, Sameer - MSc in Applied Computing
- Qi, Sipu - MSc in Applied Computing
- Sen, Ujan - MSc in Applied Computing
- Bromley, David - MSc in Computer Science
- Zhu, Kelly - MSc in Computer Science
- Kazari, Kamyar - MSc in Health Systems Research, Health Systems AI
- Rostami, AmirHosein - MSc in Health Systems Research, Health Systems AI
University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management
- Choi, Jiwon - Master of Management Analytics
- Hou, Sophie - Master of Management Analytics
- Lalani, Armaan - Master of Management Analytics
- Sethi, Tanmay - Master of Management Analytics
- Tan, Zheng - Master of Management Analytics
- Woodman, Olivia - Master of Management Analytics
University of Waterloo
- Brandon Jaipersaud - MASc in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- MohammadHossein Koosheshi - MASc in Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering
- Kurien, Joshua - MASc in Systems Design Engineering
- Bhalla, Kareena - Master of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
- Kang, Yuxin - Master of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
- Song, Steven - Master of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
- Gill, Lovepreet Singh - MEng Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Schneider, Benjamin - MMath in Computer Science
- Sheta, Hala - MMath in Computer Science
- Yan, Xin - MMath in Computer Science
- Seebach, Lily - MMath in Data Science
- Wang, Carolyn - MMath in Data Science
University of Windsor
- Rice, Steven - MSc in Computer Science, Concentration in AI
Western University
- Sandhu, Suharsh - Master of Data Analytics, Specialization in AI
- Moftah, Mahira - MEng in Software Engineering, Collaborative Specialization in AI
- Hartman, Lucas - MESc in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Collaborative Specialization in AI
- Meawad, Mohamed - MSc in Cell biology, Collaborative Specialization in ML in Health and Biomedical Sciences
- Mei, Zhimin - MSc in Computer Science, Collaborative Specialization in ML in Health and Biomedical Sciences
York University
- Luther, Andrew - MSc in Computer Science
- Noroozi, Alireza - MSc in Computer Science
York University, Schulich School of Business
- Neve, Dishita Pranaykumar - Master of Business Analytics
- Patel, Mansi - Master of Business Analytics
- Saklani, Akrit - Master of Business Analytics
- Wu, Jiayi - Master of Business Analytics
- Luo, Cheng- Master of Management in AI
- Tang, Christine - Master of Management in AI
The Vector Institute
Launched in 2017, the Vector Institute works with industry, institutions, startups, and governments to build AI talent and drive research excellence in AI to develop and sustain AI-based innovation to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians.
Vector aims to advance AI research, increase adoption in industry and health through programs for talent, commercialization, and application, and lead Canada towards the responsible use of AI. Programs for industry, led by top AI practitioners, offer foundations for applications in products and processes, company-specific guidance, training for professionals, and connections to workforce-ready talent. Vector is funded by the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and leading industry sponsors from across multiple sectors of Canadian Industry.
