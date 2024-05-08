Phone.com Unveils New Conversational AI Service: AI-Connect

NEWARK, N.J., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Phone.com today introduced AI-Connect, a breakthrough conversational voice artificial intelligence (AI) service. As the latest advancement to Phone.com’s business phone system, AI-Connect creates a seamless and efficient communication experience for businesses and their callers.



For small and micro businesses that need to seize every opportunity to convert interest into sales but lack the luxury of an administrative team or a call center to manage the influx of prospects or sales calls, AI-Connect is tailor-made for handling inbound leads and orchestrating appointments without the clunkiness of cookie-cutter call routing or the cost of a contact center.

AI-Connect is designed to interact in natural, free-flowing conversations with callers, enabling it to efficiently handle tasks such as call routing, schedule management, or answering FAQs. This capability is made possible by combining state-of-the-art automatic speech recognition (ASR), natural language understanding (NLU), natural language processing (NLP), text-to-speech (TTS) and large language model (LLM) technologies.

What truly sets AI-Connect apart is its ability to create a goal-oriented and fluid dialog. The company’s innovative application of NLU/NLP hybrid infrastructure, coupled with LLM, provides exceptional intent recognition. Also, of note is how the new service uses machine learning to provide extracted call analytics containing detailed information and custom recommendations for each interaction.

“AI-Connect is much more than just a service or new iteration of AI-enabled CX; it's a strategic game-changer that strips away the burden of expensive, complicated technology designed for small businesses,” said Phone.com CEO and Co-Founder, Ari Rabban. “As part of our UCaaS platform, AI-Connect demolishes traditional barriers, granting businesses of all sizes access to a realm of efficiency and expertise that would typically demand significant investment and time.”

When initiating a call to an AI-Connect script, callers are warmly welcomed by a professional voice, offering them a range of convenient options. From seamlessly connecting with a specific contact or department to effortlessly scheduling, rescheduling, or canceling appointments, AI-Connect ensures that Phone.com customers optimize every interaction, regardless of their availability to answer.

Leveraging advanced call screening capabilities, AI-Connect efficiently filters out spam and other unwanted calls, safeguarding valuable time for both business owners and callers.

Sophisticated conversational design orchestrates the dialogue between AI-Connect and callers, optimizing call flow, and providing the most effective responses in real-time. Intuitive UX makes for easy setup, empowering businesses to effortlessly configure and implement AI-Connect to align with their respective requirements.

"Innovation is in our DNA and it is with great anticipation that we move forward into the next chapter of communications," remarked Alon Cohen, Phone.com's esteemed Chief Technology Officer whose engineering acumen led to the world’s first VoIP call. “It has been 20 years since the FCC’s Pulver Order, which heralded a new era by exempting specific IP-based communication services from traditional regulatory constraints. Now, we stand poised to explore the transformative potential of AI-assisted interactions. This marks our journey into a future defined by intelligent solutions and reaffirms our commitment to changing the way people communicate.”

Phone.com celebrates 15 straight years of Y-o-Y growth, marked by an impressive surge in market share and a robust clientele exceeding 50,000 businesses. Bolstered by a steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and services at accessible price points, the company's strategy resonates seamlessly with businesses across all scales, propelling its sustained growth trajectory.

ABOUT PHONE.COM

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 50,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com’s innovative services, award-winning 24/7 support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 15 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, live and AI-assisted answering services, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com’s business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com

Contact:

Mostafa Razzak

CEO & Principal

JMRConnect: Shaping Influence® PR

202.904.2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

@JMRConnect_PR

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com