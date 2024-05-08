U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market to Attain Valuation of USD 12,004.9 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. liquid biopsy market size was valued at US$ 3,786.2 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 12,004.9 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.68% during the forecast period 2024–2032.





U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (USD Million), By Technology

By Technology 2021 2022 2023 Multi Gene Parallel Analysis (NGS) 2,278.4 2,525.3 2,814.6 Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays) 802.3 880.4 971.5

U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Revenue (USD Million), By Biomarker

By Biomarker 2021 2022 2023 Circulating Nucleic Acids 1,121.5 1,242.5 1,384.4 CTC 858.5 946.5 1,049.4 Exosomes/Microvesicles 735.0 815.4 909.5 Circulating Proteins 365.6 401.2 442.7

Cancer remains a formidable health challenge in the United States, with a projected rise in cases. Nearly 1.9 million new diagnoses and over 609,000 deaths from cancer occurred in 2023, and these numbers are expected to climb to over 2 million new cases by 2024. The growing burden of cancer creates a critical need for innovative solutions, and liquid biopsies are emerging as a game-changer in the fight against this disease. Traditional diagnostic methods like surgical biopsies can be invasive, complex, and carry risks. Liquid biopsies offer a minimally invasive alternative, analyzing circulating tumor cells (CTCs) or tumor-derived DNA (ctDNA) shed by tumors into the bloodstream. This simple blood test holds immense potential for earlier detection, personalized treatment plans, and improved monitoring of therapy response.

The increasing prevalence of cancer directly translates to a growing demand for liquid biopsy market in the US. As the number of patients diagnosed with cancer rises, the need for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools becomes paramount. Liquid biopsies offer a faster, less-invasive option compared to traditional biopsies, making them particularly suitable for early detection and monitoring patients at high risk for developing cancer. Furthermore, the growing focus on personalized medicine creates a fertile ground for liquid biopsies. By analyzing the genetic makeup of tumors through ctDNA, liquid biopsies can help identify specific mutations driving cancer growth. This information allows doctors to tailor treatment plans to the unique biology of each patient's cancer, potentially leading to more effective therapies with fewer side effects.

The encouraging progress in cancer treatment, with a 33% decrease in cancer death rates since 1991, also fuels the demand for liquid biopsies. As more patients survive their initial diagnosis, there's a growing need for effective tools to monitor their cancer for recurrence. Liquid biopsies offer a non-invasive way to track ctDNA levels, potentially enabling earlier detection of relapse and allowing for prompt intervention.

Key Findings in US liquid Biopsy Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 12,004.9 Million CAGR 13.68% By Technology Multi Gene Parallel Analysis (NGS) (74.0%) By Product Blood Samples (69.6%) By Biomarker Circulating Nucleic Acids (36.4%) Top Trends Blood-based liquid biopsies dominating due to ease of collection and rapid processing.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology leading the way for high sensitivity and comprehensive analysis.

Circulating nucleic acids (CNAs) like ctDNA emerging as powerful biomarkers for early detection and treatment monitoring. Top Drivers Growing focus on minimally invasive cancer diagnostics.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine based on tumor genetics.

Need for real-time monitoring of treatment response and disease progression. Top Challenges Reimbursement uncertainties for liquid biopsy tests.

Lower sensitivity of some liquid biopsies for certain cancers.

Data integration challenges for combining liquid biopsy results with other clinical data.

NGS is the Powerhouse Technology in the US Liquid Biopsy Market, Contribute Over 74% Market Revenue



Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology is rapidly becoming the dominant force in the US liquid biopsy market, and for compelling reasons. At the core of its dominance lies its exceptional sensitivity and specificity. NGS can detect mutations present in as few as 0.1% of cells, making it ideal for early-stage cancer detection and monitoring minimal residual disease (MRD) after treatment. This translates to earlier intervention and potentially better clinical outcomes.

Beyond early detection, NGS offers a comprehensive view of the cancer landscape. Unlike traditional methods that analyze a single gene at a time, NGS can simultaneously analyze hundreds or even thousands of genes, providing a detailed picture of the cancer's genetic makeup. This comprehensive analysis is crucial for developing personalized treatment plans. By identifying the specific mutations driving the cancer's growth, NGS empowers doctors to tailor therapies to each patient's unique biology, potentially leading to more effective treatments with fewer side effects.

NGS isn't just powerful, it's also convenient for end users in the US liquid biopsy market. Liquid biopsies utilizing NGS require only a simple blood draw, eliminating the need for invasive tissue biopsies. This minimally invasive approach not only improves patient comfort but also allows for more frequent sampling to monitor treatment response in real-time. The ability to track tumor evolution as therapy progresses allows for adjustments to be made quickly, maximizing the treatment's effectiveness.

The cost-effectiveness of NGS is another factor propelling its dominance. As the technology matures, the cost per sample continues to decline, making it more accessible for routine use in clinical settings. Furthermore, NGS platforms can deliver results in as little as 24 hours in specialized labs, enabling timely clinical decision-making based on the latest genetic data.

Companies across the US liquid biopsy market like Guardant Health and Foundation Medicine are already reaping the benefits of NGS in liquid biopsies. Guardant's Guardant360 test, for instance, has been used to profile over 70,000 advanced cancer patients and can detect over 500 unique genetic alterations. Similarly, FoundationOne Liquid CDx analyzes over 300 cancer-related genes, empowering personalized treatment plans for a wider range of patients.

Circulating Nucleic Acids: Fueling Innovation in the US Liquid Biopsy Market, Contribute 36% Revenue

Circulating nucleic acids (CNAs), specifically circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumor RNA (ctRNA), are emerging as the dominant biomarkers in the US liquid biopsy market, driven by their unique advantages and vast potential in cancer diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. This trend presents significant opportunities for businesses in this rapidly growing market. A key driver of CNAs lies in their high sensitivity. Advanced techniques like NGS and digital PCR can detect CNAs present in minuscule concentrations, enabling early detection of cancer even before symptoms appear or become visible on imaging scans. Studies have shown ctDNA can provide a crucial lead time of over 5 months compared to traditional methods like radiographic progression. This early detection window is critical for timely intervention and improved patient outcomes.

Beyond early detection, CNAs offer a valuable tool for real-time disease monitoring. Their presence in blood or other bodily fluids provides a non-invasive alternative to tissue biopsies, allowing for frequent sampling to track tumor evolution and treatment response. For instance, a 50% reduction in ctDNA levels has been linked to a 70% decrease in disease progression risk. This real-time feedback loop empowers clinicians to make informed decisions about treatment adjustments as needed.

The ability to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) after treatment is another compelling factor driving growth of CNAs in the US liquid biopsy market. MRD is a strong predictor of relapse, and CNA analysis can identify its presence, allowing for preventive measures to be taken. In colorectal cancer, ctDNA analysis boasts an impressive accuracy of up to 89% in predicting relapse, highlighting its potential to improve patient prognoses.





High Demand for Personalized Medicine and Versatility add Fuel to Demand

The personalized medicine revolution is further fueled by CNAs. By revealing the specific genetic mutations driving a patient's cancer, CNA analysis empowers clinicians to tailor treatment plans to the unique biology of each tumor. For instance, ctDNA testing can detect actionable mutations in up to 78% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, paving the way for targeted therapies with potentially better outcomes and fewer side effects.

The versatility of CNAs across various cancer types further strengthens their dominance in the liquid biopsy market. The global market, expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025, is projected to be significantly driven by CNA analysis. This broad applicability positions CNAs as a powerful tool for combating a wide range of cancers.

Early Detection, Improved Prognosis, Reduced Relapse Risk: Blood-Based Liquid Biopsies Empower Personalized Cancer Care and Contribute Over 69% Market Share

The US liquid biopsy market is experiencing a surge, and blood is rapidly becoming the preferred sample type. This shift towards blood-based assays presents significant advantages for patients, healthcare providers, and businesses alike. From a patient's perspective, blood draws offer a far less invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. The ease of collection, combined with the ability to perform repeat sampling, minimizes stress and discomfort. This is particularly important for monitoring disease progression and treatment response over time. Furthermore, the widespread availability of blood collection in nearly all medical facilities expands access to liquid biopsies for a broader patient population.

Beyond patient convenience, blood-based assays boast impressive speed. Blood processing can be completed within hours, leading to much faster turnaround times for diagnostic results compared to weeks required for tissue biopsies. The power of blood lies in its ability to provide a treasure trove of tumor-derived information. Liquid biopsies can analyze ctDNA, ctRNA, CTCs, and exosomes present in blood, offering a comprehensive picture of the tumor's genetic makeup and biological activity. This wealth of information is invaluable for early cancer detection, treatment selection, and personalized medicine approaches.

From a business perspective, the liquid biopsy market, projected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025, is expected to be significantly driven by blood-based tests. Faster turnaround times (as little as 5-7 days) and high concordance rates with tissue biopsies for identifying actionable mutations make blood-based liquid biopsies highly attractive. The increasing use of blood samples in clinical trials, with a staggering 300% rise in the past five years, further underscores the growing adoption of this technology.

Examples

Guardant360: This test uses blood samples to detect genomic alterations in 74 cancer-related genes and is used to guide therapy decisions for patients with advanced cancer. FoundationOne Liquid CDx: This FDA-approved blood test analyzes ctDNA for actionable genomic alterations in over 300 genes and is used to inform treatment decisions for patients with any solid tumors. Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) tests: The CellSearch system is the only FDA-cleared test for CTCs in patients with metastatic breast, colorectal, or prostate cancer, using blood samples to help assess prognosis and treatment efficacy. GRAIL's Galleri Test: A multi-cancer early detection test in the liquid biopsy market that uses blood samples to detect and localize multiple types of cancer using ctDNA. Thrive Earlier Detection's Cancer SEEK: A blood test designed to detect multiple cancer types at earlier stages by analyzing ctDNA and protein biomarkers.

U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Leaders:

Biocept, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Guardant Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ANGLE plc

BIODESIX

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Other major players

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Multi Gene Parallel Analysis (NGS)

Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

By Product

Blood Sample Based

Others

By Biomarker

Circulating Nucleic Acids

CTC

Exosomes/Microvesicles

Circulating Proteins

