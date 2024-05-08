Global Wearable Medical Device Market Research 2024: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Roche, and Medtronic

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Medical Device Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $24.3 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030



The future of the global wearable medical device market looks promising with opportunities in home healthcare and remote patient monitoring. . The major drivers of growth are increasing awareness and importance of fitness and healthy lifestyle, rising chronic diseases, and technological innovations.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, wearable medical device companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the wearable medical device companies profiled in this report include-

Wearable Medical Device Market Insights

Diagnostic wearable device segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period.

Healthcare & medical and remote patient monitoring are the major end use segments of the global wearable medical device market. The remote patient monitoring segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period because its advanced wireless communication technologies share patient medical records and activity with doctors over a period of time.

North America is expected to remain the largest as well as the highest growth region due to high disposable income, rising chronic conditions, and acceptance of technologically advanced products in this region.

Features of the Wearable Medical Device Market

Market Size Estimates: Wearable medical device market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Wearable medical device market size by various segments, such as end use, application, and distribution channel.

Regional Analysis: Wearable medical device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end uses, applications, distribution channels, and regions for wearable medical device market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the wearable medical device market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Wearable Medical Device Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Wearable Medical Device Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Wearables Medical Device Market by End Use

3.3.1: Healthcare

3.3.2: Remote Patient Monitoring

3.4: Global Wearable Medical Device Market by Application

3.4.1: Wearable Diagnostic Market

3.4.1.1: Vital Sign Monitoring Market

3.4.1.1.1: Market by Device (Electro-cardiographs, Plus Oximeters, Spirometer Blood Pressure, and Others)

3.4.1.2: Neuromodulation Market

3.4.1.3: Fetal and Obstetric Market

3.4.2: Wearable Therapeutic Device Market

3.4.2.1: Wearable Pain Management Device Market

3.4.2.1.1: Market by Device (Neuro-Stimulation and Others)

3.4.2.2: Diabetic Wearable Market

3.4.2.2.1: Market by Device (Insulin Pump and Others)

3.4.2.3: Wearable Rehabilitation Device Market

3.4.2.3.1: Market by Device (Accelerometer, Sensing Device, Ultrasound Platforms, and Others)

3.4.2.4: Wearable Respiratory Device Market

3.4.2.4.1: Market by Device (Ventilators; Positive Airways Pressure Device, Portable Oxygen Concentrator, and Others)

3.5: Global Wearable Medical Devices by Distribution Channel Type (Pharmacy/ Clinic & Online and Other)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Wearable Medical Device Market by Region

4.2: North American Wearable Medical Device Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Wearable Devices

4.2.2: Market by End Use: Healthcare and Remote Patient Monitoring

4.2.3: The US Wearable Medical Device Market

4.2.4: Canadian Wearable Medical Device Market

4.2.5: Mexican Wearable Medical Device Market

4.3: European Wearable Medical Device Market

4.3.1: Market by Application: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Wearable Devices

4.3.2: Market by End Use: Healthcare and Remote Patient Monitoring

4.3.3: United Kingdom Wearable Medical Device Market

4.3.4: German Wearable Medical Device Market

4.3.5: French Wearable Medical Device Market

4.3.6: Spanish Wearable Medical Device Market

4.3.7: Italian Wearable Medical Device Market

4.4: APAC Wearable Medical Device Market

4.4.1: Market by Application: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Wearable Application

4.4.2: Market by End Use: Healthcare and Remote Patient Monitoring

4.4.3: Chinese Wearable Medical device Market

4.4.4: Japanese Wearable Medical Device Market

4.4.5: Australian Wearable Medical Device Market

4.4.6: South Korean Wearable Medical Device Market

4.4.7: ASEAN Wearable Medical Device Market

4.5: ROW Wearable Medical Device Market

4.5.1: Market by Application: Diagnostic Wearable Devices and Therapeutic Wearable Devices

4.5.2: Market by End Use: Healthcare and Remote Patient Monitoring

4.5.3: Latin American Wearable Medical Device Market

4.5.4: The Middle Eastern Wearable Medical Device Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wearable Medical Device Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wearable Medical Device Market by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wearable Medical Device Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Wearable Medical Device Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Wearable Medical Device Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wearable Medical Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Johnson & Johnson

7.2: Smiths Medical Inc/Smiths Group Plc

7.3: Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.4: Roche Holding AG

7.5: Medtronic plc

