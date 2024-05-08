Diagnostic Imaging Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring General Electric, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical, & Hitachi Medical

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $42.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030



The future of the global diagnostic imaging market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and imaging centers. The major drivers for market growth are increasing healthcare expenditures, rising public awareness associated with early diagnosis of disease, technological advancement in imaging procedures, and a growing geriatric population.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the diagnostic imaging industry include the increasing use of technically advanced diagnostic imaging systems, manufacturing portable diagnostic imaging systems for improved diagnosis procedures, and clear resolution for imaging with accuracy.

Mammography system segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing technological advancements in imaging systems are expected to drive market growth. Within the global diagnostic imaging market, the X-ray system segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Ease of diagnostic procedure, need for improved diagnosis for aging population, and rising public awareness associated with early disease detection are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increasing number of hospitals, an increasing number of patients, and the continued technological advancements in imaging systems.

Diagnostic imaging companies profiled in this market report include Siemens Healthcare GmBH, General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are among the major suppliers of diagnostic imaging systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product

3.3.1: X-Ray Systems

3.3.1.1: X-Ray Systems by Technology

3.3.1.2: X-Ray Systems by Portability

3.3.2: CT Scan Systems

3.3.2.1: CT Scan by Slice

3.3.3: MRI Systems

3.3.3.1: MRI Systems by Architecture

3.3.3.2: MRI Systems by Field Strength

3.3.4: Ultrasound Systems

3.3.4.1: Ultrasound Systems by Technology

3.3.4.2: Ultrasound Systems by Portability

3.3.5: Mammography Systems

3.3.5.1: Mammography Systems by Technology

3.3.6: Nuclear Imaging Systems

3.3.6.1: Nuclear Imaging Systems by Technology

3.4: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market by End Use

3.4.1: Public Hospitals

3.4.2: Private Hospitals and Imaging Centers



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market by Region

4.2: North American Diagnostic Imaging Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: X-Ray, CT Scan, MRI, Ultrasound, Mammography, and Nuclear Imaging

4.2.2: The US Diagnostic Imaging Market

4.2.3: Canadian Diagnostic Imaging Market

4.2.4: Mexican Diagnostic Imaging Market

4.3: European Diagnostic Imaging Market

4.4: APAC Diagnostic Imaging Market

4.5: ROW Diagnostic Imaging Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Costs

6.2: Labor Costs

6.3: Energy Costs

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market by End Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: General Electric Company

8.2: Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.3: Siemens Healthcare GmBH

8.4: Toshiba Medical Corporation

8.5: Hitachi Medical Corporation



