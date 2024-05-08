World $2.5 Bn Human Microbiome Market Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human microbiome market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global human microbiome market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare industry. The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies human microbiome companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Human Microbiome Market Insights

Probiotics will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing health concerns; growing awareness of the relationship between nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing penetration of the probiotic market in dairy and other foods.

Infectious disease will remain the largest disease type over the forecast period due to increasing cognizance of the negative effects of antibiotic use on the natural flora (such as disruptions), which has highlighted the need for specific bacterial-targeted therapies for infectious diseases.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising awareness of preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due rising chronic diseases caused by changes in lifestyle and growing interest in human microbiome treatment approaches.

Features of the Human Microbiome Market

Market Size Estimates: Global human microbiome market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global human microbiome market size by product, disease type, research technology, application, and region in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global human microbiome market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product, disease type, research technology, application, and region for the global human microbiome market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global human microbiome market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Human Microbiome Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Human Microbiome Market by Product

3.3.1: Prebiotics

3.3.2: Probiotics

3.3.3: Food

3.3.4: Medical Food

3.3.5: Drugs

3.4: Global Human Microbiome Market by Disease Type

3.4.1: Infectious

3.4.2: Metabolic/Endocrine

3.4.3: Cancer

3.4.4: Blood

3.4.5: Neurological

3.5: Global Human Microbiome Market by Research Technology

3.5.1: Proteomics

3.5.2: Metabolomics

3.5.3: Genomics

3.6: Global Human Microbiome Market by Application

3.6.1: Therapeutics

3.6.2: Diagnostics



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Human Microbiome Market by Region

4.2: North American Human Microbiome Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food, Medical Food, and Drugs

4.2.2: Market by Disease Type: Infectious, Metabolic/Endocrine, Cancer, Blood, and Neurological

4.2.3: Market by Research Technology: Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Genomics

4.2.4: Market by Application: Therapeutics and Diagnostics

4.2.5: The US Human Microbiome Market

4.2.6: Canadian Human Microbiome Market

4.2.7: Mexican Human Microbiome Market

4.3: European Human Microbiome Market

4.4: APAC Human Microbiome Market

4.5: ROW Human Microbiome Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Human Microbiome Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Human Microbiome Market by Disease Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Human Microbiome Market by Research Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Human Microbiome Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Human Microbiome Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Human Microbiome Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Human Microbiome Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Human Microbiome Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Enterome

7.2: Seres Therapeutics

7.3: 4D Pharma

7.4: DuPont

7.5: Vedanta Biosciences

7.6: Osel

7.7: Yakult Hoshna

7.8: Merck & Co

7.9: Second Genome

7.10: Metabiomics Corporation

