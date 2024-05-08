Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global application-specific integrated circuit market is expected to reach an estimated $21.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global application-specific integrated circuit market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets. The major drivers for this market are rising need for specialized and high-capacity chips and widespread integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning among industries.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies application-specific integrated circuit companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market Insights

Semi-custom will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to it's lower complexity and broad range of applications.

Within this market, consumer electronic is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing use of application specific integrated circuit in various gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, expanding digitization, and presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Global Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market

Market Size Estimates: Application-specific integrated circuit market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Application-specific integrated circuit market size by product type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Application-specific integrated circuit market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the application-specific integrated circuit market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the application-specific integrated circuit market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

