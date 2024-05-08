Global Railcar Leasing Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $20 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Increase in Cross-border Transportation Activities

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Railcar Leasing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The railcar leasing market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.02 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.24%

This study identifies the increase in cross-border transportation activities as one of the prime reasons driving the railcar leasing market growth during the next few years.

The report on the railcar leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by cost advantages of railcar leasing, rising global crude oil and energy consumption, and expansion of railway infrastructure. Also, increasing popularity of mobile power plants and advances in railcar systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railcar leasing market vendors. Also, the railcar leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Vendors

Akiem Group SAS

Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc.

GATX Corp.

GLNX Corp.

Herzog Contracting Corp.

Procor Ltd.

Rail First Asset Management

RAILPOOL GmbH

Sasser Family Companies

Streem

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

The David J. Joseph Co.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Touax SCA

Trinity Industries Inc.

VTG GmbH

Wells Fargo and Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global railcar leasing market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



