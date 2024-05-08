United States Probiotics Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow by $4.98 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Increasing New Probiotics Launches

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The probiotics market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 4.98 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.16%

This study identifies the increasing application of probiotics in the cosmetic industry as one of the prime reasons driving the probiotics market in US growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the health benefits of probiotics, expansion in the retail landscape, and increasing online sales of probiotics in US.Also, increasing M&A activities by vendors in the probiotics market and increasing the launch of new probiotics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the probiotics market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading probiotics market in US vendors. Also, the probiotics market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

BioGaia AB

Chr Hansen Holding AS

CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc.

Danone

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

General Mills Inc.

InnovixLabs

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lallemand Inc.

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Nestle SA

NOW Health Group Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

SFI Health

Swanson Health Products Inc.

Symrise AG

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Thorne HealthTech Inc.

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Probiotics market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Human probiotics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Animal probiotics - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 Probiotic functional food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Supplements - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Market opportunity by Product



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

