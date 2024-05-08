Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Top-Class Sport: AWOL Vision Announces Collaboration with Ilkay Gündoğan

Miami, Florida , May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coinciding with the start of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, AWOL Vision announces its collaboration with Ilkay Gündoğan as its new brand ambassador and launches the "BIG MOMENTS MADE BIGGER" product campaign in Germany. AWOL Vision brings the future of home cinema into the living room and creates special TV moments with its ultra-short throw projectors and large screens of up to 150 inches with unparalleled image quality, remarkable brightness, and unique sound. With renowned FC Barcelona midfield maestro Ilkay Gündoğan as a brand ambassador, AWOL Vision is poised to revolutionize the world of entertainment.

The Florida-based company has earned a reputation for setting the standard for performance and user experience with its state-of-the-art projection technologies since its establishment in 2022. Born out of the dreams of passionate TV enthusiasts who believe that people should never have to compromise regarding home entertainment, this partnership with the beloved midfielder, starting this month, is bound to bring together top-class sports and cutting-edge technology.

"I’m delighted to be AWOL Vision's new brand ambassador. I’ll help bring this summer's sporting events into fans' homes, as the AWOL Vision laser projectors transform every sporting event into a unique experience. As everyone knows, I also watch a lot of sports at home, especially football, when I'm not on the pitch. With these big screens, I can enjoy every competition to the fullest," says Gündoğan about the upcoming collaboration.

As one of the top ten best-selling projector brands in the United States, AWOL Vision has remained committed to championing innovation and research to provide exceptional audiovisual solutions, as attested by its top-notch products (i.e., the LTV-2500, LTV-3000 Pro, and LTV-3500 PRO models, the three AWOL Vision 4K 3D RGB laser projectors). Its LTV-3500 PRO laser projector delivers crisp images and vivid colors in combination with the motorized AWOL Vision 120" floor-rising ALR screen. Thanks to its best-in-class technology, including 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Active 3D, and more than a billion colors, the RGB projector delivers an exceptional viewing experience in an all-in-one device.

The fantastic brightness of 3500 lumens combined with a Ricoh f2.0 glass lens specially designed for AWOL Vision projectors makes for an immersive experience. With a spectacular size of 120'', the retractable screen with tailored height limitation offers crisp images and vivid colors, regardless of lighting conditions. An acoustically transparent 0.4 mm sound hole creates a premium 3D stereo surround sound experience.

Meanwhile, the motorized function allows for convenient control and seamless integration into the existing entertainment system. The best-in-class HBSI ALR screen material with a wide viewing angle of 170 degrees ensures excellent image quality without loss of contrast. In addition, the bright, high-performance projectors ensure screening quality with an ultra-short distance of only approximately 15 cm (6' inches).

The RGB projectors and screens from 100'' to 150'' are ready for use in only 30 minutes or less and work in bright and dark rooms, whether during the day or at night. Setting up one’s very own private cinema has never been easier, taking watching sports or movies to the next level.

The premium LTV-3500 PRO projector, in combination with the AWOL Vision 120" motorized floor-mounted screen, is now available worldwide for $5,999. “In the LTV-3500 PRO, we bring almost perfect clarity, color, and sound to the home theater. It's the only RGB laser projector on the market that combines 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, active 3D, and over a billion colors in a single projection device. The outstanding technology makes those big TV moments feel even bigger and more special,” remarks Andy Zhao, founder of AWOL Vision.

Media contact: Lea Cao

Email: press@awolvision.com