Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals and TransBIOtech awarded $450,000 Applied Research and Development (ARD) grant funding

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health and healthy aging, is pleased to announce that, in partnership with TransBIOtech (Quebec), is being awarded an Applied Research and Development (ARD) grant via the College and Community Innovation (CCI) program administered through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Council of Canada in collaboration with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.



Derm-Biome has developed novel compounds with wide ranging pharmacological activities. The grant, which spans 3 years and totals $450,000, will support Derm-Biome’s preclinical research activities, with a focus on inflammatory diseases and healthy aging.

Frédéric Couture, Principal Investigator and Head of Pharmaceutical Sciences at TransBIOtech: “This is very exciting news. We are happy to pursue this collaboration with Derm-Biome and help them propel their pipeline closer to new treatments. I believe that, along with co-PIs Dr Sarah Paris-Robidas and Dr Carole-Ann Huppé, our expertise in preclinical pharmacology in synergy with Derm-Biome’s scientific team will accelerate future efficacy validation of their products and provide them with the key demonstrations needed for upcoming clinical trial applications.”

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We are very pleased to have been awarded this Applied Research and Development grant and very much look forward to our continued working relationship with TransBIOtech in helping advance our exciting preclinical pipeline.”

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving skin health and healthy aging. We are developing novel topical therapies for inflammatory skin diseases and precancerous skin conditions/non-melanoma skin cancers that are both highly effective and well tolerated by skin.

