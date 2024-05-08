IntoxiStates Interactive Map Shows Drunkest Wisconsin Counties Using New Data; Badger State No.1 in Excessive Drinking

New York City, NY, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can find an overview with the rankings of all counties on IntoxiStates.com, including top 10s for each state.



Many Wisconsinites love to drink, but some party a little harder than others, new data reveals. Residents of Outagamie county top the list when it comes to excessive drinking, with 26.13% of all adults regularly drinking too much, according to the latest data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR&R) program.

Top 10 Wisconsin counties with highest % excessive drinking

Outagamie, Wisconsin, 26.13% Douglas, Wisconsin, 26.08% Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 25.88% Pierce, Wisconsin, 25.73% Dane, Wisconsin, 25.73% Ashland, Wisconsin, 25.17% Marathon, Wisconsin, 25.10% St. Croix, Wisconsin, 25.02% Green, Wisconsin, 25.00% Columbia, Wisconsin, 24.97%

IntoxiStates.com leveraged the new data to create an interactive map showing America’s booziest and driest counties. The visual overview reveals where problematic drinking is a serious public health concern and highlights counties where excessive drinking is more frowned upon.



Wisconsin dominates the national ranking for excessive drinking with a state average of 25.29%. Tellingly, 8 out of the top 10 booziest counties in America are located in the Badger State. Wisconsin’s most populous county, Milwaukee, tracks behind the average with ‘only’ 23.82% of Milwaukeeans classified as excessive drinkers.



Rankings for the top 10 driest counties in the Badger State show a sobering picture. Residents in Burnett county engage in the least amount of excessive drinking in the entire state (19.50%). More than 1 in 5 residents in all other counties don’t follow the CDC recommendations for safe drinking.



Top 10 Wisconsin counties with lowest % excessive drinking



Burnett, Wisconsin, 19.50% Iron, Wisconsin, 20.12% Wood, Wisconsin, 20.14% Adams, Wisconsin, 20.58% Price, Wisconsin, 20.64% Washburn, Wisconsin, 20.71% Rusk, Wisconsin, 20.82% Vilas, Wisconsin, 21.03% Door, Wisconsin, 21.11% Richland, Wisconsin, 21.35%

IntoxiStates.com is a personal project of Paul Matthews, a visual designer with a passion for making data understandable to others. The site aims to provide a visual resource for Americans who want to learn more about drinking patterns in the country and their own counties. Journalists and media publications are free to use or share the content of the website, on the condition of including a source link in any publications.



