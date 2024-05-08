Global Next-Generation Contraceptives Research Report 2024-2033

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Contraceptives Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Gender, Offering, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation contraceptives market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, offering insights into key market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, and forecasts that a decision-maker can take advantage of.



The market study encompasses a detailed examination of various next-generation contraceptives including technological advancements, and market dynamics. It explores the market based on segmentations such as by gender, and by offering and by distribution channel and highlights the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategies for market expansion. The report delves into regional segmentation, evaluating market performance across different geographical areas. Additionally, it discusses the impact of macroeconomic factors on market growth and explores potential investment opportunities for stakeholders.



With a focus on fostering a deep understanding of market dynamics, the report serves as a valuable resource for businesses, investors, and industry participants seeking strategic insights into the evolving global next-generation contraceptives market.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global next-generation contraceptives market and their case studies?

How will the next-generation contraceptives market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global next-generation contraceptives market?

How will each segment of the global next-generation contraceptives market grow during the forecast period?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Companies Featured

AbbVie

Bayer Corporation

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Merck & Co Inc.

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

The Female Health Company/Veru Inc.

Afaxys, Inc

Aditxt

Dare Bioscience, Inc

TherapeuticsMD, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.3 Market Opportunities



2 Next-Generation Contraceptives Market by Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Next-Generation Contraceptives Market, by Gender

2.3.1 Male

2.3.2 Female

2.4 Global Next-Generation Contraceptives Market, by End User

2.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies

2.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

2.4.3 Online Channels

2.4.4 Others



3 Next-Generation Contraceptives Market by Product Type

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Next-Generation Contraceptives Market, by Offering

3.3.1 Drugs

3.3.1.1 Contraceptive Pills

3.3.1.2 Injectables

3.3.1.3 Patches

3.3.1.4 Others

3.3.2 Devices

3.3.2.1 Condoms

3.3.2.2 Vaginal Rings

3.3.2.3 Intra-uterine Devices

3.3.2.4 Others



4 Next-Generation Contraceptives Market by Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints as you go along.

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Markets

4.3.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

4.3.1.2 Business Drivers

4.3.1.3 Business Challenges

4.3.2 North America Next Generation Contraceptives Market, by End User

4.3.3 North America by Country

4.3.3.1 U.S.

4.3.3.2 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Latin America

4.7 Middle East and Africa



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

