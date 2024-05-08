Global Environment, Health, and Safety Market Projected to Reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.6%

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Environment, Health, and Safety Market by Offering (Software and Services (Analytics, Project Deployment and Implementation, Audit, Assessment, and Regulatory Compliance, Certification)), Application, Vertical & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global environment, health, and safety (EHS) market is poised for substantial growth, with projections positioning its valuation at USD 7.9 billion to USD 11.5 billion from 2024 to 2029, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The increasing deployment of EHS software solutions employing cloud and mobile technologies is a key growth facilitator in the market, as these solutions empower organizations to navigate complex EHS challenges adeptly.





Tech advancements have given rise to scalable service models like pay-as-you-go, which align with and optimize organizational cost and compliance frameworks. Cloud-based platforms continue to experience elevated adoption, contributing to the overall expansion of the EHS market on a global scale.



Energy and Utilities Segment Leads the Charge



Within the varied verticals engaging with EHS solutions, the energy and utilities segment stands out with the largest market share contribution forecasted for the period in focus. The heightened focus on compliance, risk mitigation, and environmental performance is largely driven by constantly evolving regulations and heightened standards. Solutions in this important segment support crucial activities such as environmental monitoring, emergency readiness, and community involvement to ensure a culture steeped in safety and sustainability.



Asia Pacific Region to Exhibit Significant Growth Rates



The Asia Pacific region is set to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the EHS market within the forecast period, with countries like India and China propelling the momentum. This rise is driven by rapid industrialization and escalating awareness regarding occupational health and safety, as well as environmental preservation. Stricter regulation enforcements across Asia Pacific countries are necessitating that businesses adopt robust EHS solutions to align with governmental mandates and avoid penalties. This regulatory landscape is paving the way for considerable investments in EHS programs and technologies.



Insights from Industry Experts



The research embodies critical insights from a plethora of industry experts, ranging from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies, and provides a comprehensive market segmentation analysis. It offers in-depth competitive intelligence of key market players and their strategic postures, aiming to deliver a granular understanding of the market dynamics.



Strategic Implications for Stakeholders



The assessment provides pivotal market insights that can assist stakeholders in formulating informed business and market entry strategies. It reveals the primary forces shaping market trajectories, including core drivers, restraints, exceptional opportunities, and potential challenges that participants may encounter. Substantive data culled from the analysis serve to chart the pulse of the market, offering stakeholders a lucid portrayal of the EHS landscape and its defining characteristics.



Market Trends and Innovations



Beyond straightforward metrics, the report delves into the technological innovations and product development ventures that are charting the future course of the EHS market. It provides forward-thinking insights into new product introductions and highlights strategies undertaken by leading market incumbents. Emphasis is placed on the ability to exploit untapped geographies and diversify market approach resonates throughout the report, painting a picture of an evolving and dynamic market ecosystem.







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Wolters Kluwer

Velocityehs

Intelex

Benchmark Esg

Cority

Intertek

Sphera (Blackstone)

Quentic (Amcs)

Ul Solutions

Ideagen

SAP

IBM

Evotix

Ecoonline

Diligent Corporation

Etq

3E

Dakota Software

Isometrix

Enhesa

Visiumkms

Safetyculture

Truecontext

Compliancequest

Pro-Sapien

Sheqx

Cmo Software

Indus Environmental Services

Inicia

Ask-Ehs

She Group

Ehs Brasil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hvsg5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment