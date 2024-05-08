Children’s Home Society Recruiter Honored By the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Greensboro, NC, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In late April, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption hosted more than 600 Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiters and staff for its annual Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Summit. Children’s Home Society’s (CHS) Child-Focused Recruiter Amy Castelloe was recognized as Recruiter of the Year at the summit.

Child-Focused Recruitment is a model that connects children in foster care to extended family or an adoptive family uniquely suited for the youth. Its strategic approach to building relationships between children and past connections leads to significantly more matches. Children served through this model, who are the longest-waiting youth in foster care, are three times more likely to be adopted.

“We are so proud of Amy and the work of our entire Child-Focused Recruitment team,” said Rebecca Starnes, CHS Chief Program Officer. “Because our mission is founded on ensuring a permanent, safe, and loving family for every child, the accomplishments we made with the 649 youth we served last year through Child-Focused Recruitment, and those we are working with this year, are very rewarding.”

Castelloe was recognized as Wendy's Wonderful Kids 2024 Recruiter of the Year for her passion for permanent placements as evidenced in how she diligently approaches implementing the Child-Focused Recruitment model. She turns over every stone and revisits previous steps when a dead end is encountered. Her bright light shines throughout her work by reframing situations to support those who need it.

“What I enjoy most about being a recruiter is the relationships we get to build with the children. I think it’s so important for all children to have a permanent home,” Castelloe shared.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent families for the thousands of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s® founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns, and innovative grantmaking.

Children's Home Society is dedicated to providing top-quality, evidence-based programs and services to children and families throughout North Carolina. Our education and child welfare staff provided services to more than 22,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.

