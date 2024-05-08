ChainGPT Pad launches Engines of Fury, bringing enhanced Web3 gaming experiences to mainstream players

Dover, DE, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainGPT , the AI-powered Web3 infrastructure providing a diverse suite of tools and services, will exclusively launch the IDO of its latest launchpad project, Engines of Fury : a free-to-play top-down extraction shooter designed for Web3. Developed by talents from AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft, and Unity, its top-down characteristic makes it a first within Web3's free-to-play shooter arena. Set for May 8, Engines of Fury’s IDO leverages ChainGPT Pad’s acceleration program enabling the game to perfect its product systems, action plans, and roadmaps while receiving expert marketing and promotional support.







As a premier decentralized fundraising and incubation platform for Web3 projects of all types, the ChainGPT Pad has been recognized as the most popular launchpad of 2023 . The incubation program promotes emerging startups strategically hand-picked by ChainGPT based on their disruptive potential, transforming their ideas into viable business solutions. The program extensively assists in product development, smart contract implementation, and user engagement. Through expert mentorship and access to an extensive network of influential partners and investors, the ChainGPT Pad’s incubation provides Web3 startups the tools to navigate inevitable challenges and thrive.



Engines of Fury immerses players in a dystopian world ravaged by a mutagenic virus from a meteor. Gamers navigate a perilous universe—scavenging for resources, enhancing hideouts, and upgrading gear while honing their abilities through single-player and cooperative modes. With a robust in-game economy driven by its native $FURY token, the game emphasizes a journey of survival, craftsmanship, and community. Engines of Fury’s goal is to create a game that introduces mainstream players to the distinct advantages of blockchain, without forcing Web3 elements into core aspects of gameplay.



Making it simple for all players to jump into the game, Engines of Fury’s crypto aspects serve as a bonus, not a must. The game includes classic gaming elements with an easy onboarding process for non-crypto natives, with features such as:

NFT Mining and Trading: Players discover resources and forge unique NFTS to enhance their character's abilities and appearance. Gamers can trade these NFTs freely on the Engines of Fury marketplace and other compatible platforms.

With an overwhelming response, Engines of Fury attracted over 80,000 applications for its Private Alpha Test, extending the game’s original playtest deadline. The enthusiasm following the private alpha test underscores the demand for high-quality Web3 gaming experiences.



Engines of Fury IDO information:

Token price: $.20

IDO date: May 13th

Token ticker: $FURY

Allocation size: 250,00

Max supply: 120,000,000

Network: Binance Smart Chain

IMC (without liquidity): $416,667

IMC (with liquidity): $1,376,667

Circulating supply at TGE: 6,883,333

Fully Diluted Valuation at TGE: $24 million

Vesting schedule: 15 percent TGE, 2-month cliff, 12 months linear vesting

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with Engines of Fury, who brilliantly blend blockchain-based assets with a high-quality and engaging gaming experience,” says Ilan Rakhmanov, CEO and Founder of ChainGPT. “Engines of Fury exemplifies the unique and inclusive gaming experiences that resonate with a global audience. Their IDO represented an exciting opportunity for the community to support pioneering projects that reshape the gaming landscape for more than 3.3 billion players worldwide.”

“With the help of ChainGPT, we’ve crafted a game that serves as a prime example of how gamers and developers can collaborate to build immersive experiences that rival traditional gaming structures,” says Saulius Aleksa, Co-Founder and CEO of Engines of Fury. We are grateful for the collaboration with the talented team at ChainGPT, whose expertise and invaluable guidance have been instrumental throughout the development of our game.”

About ChainGPT:

ChainGPT is the leading provider of AI-powered infrastructure for crypto, blockchain, and Web3. From a next-generation IDO launchpad and incubator to automated smart contract generation and auditing as well as an advanced Web3 AI chatbot to AI-powered news aggregation, an AI training assistant, cross-chain swap, and an NFT generator, ChainGPT is a sophisticated, end-to-end solution for AI Web3 infrastructure. By integrating large language models (LLM) with blockchain, the company builds advanced, accessible, and user-friendly tools for all users. Further solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation, ChainGPT has established strategic partnerships and received recognition from notable tech leaders such as Google, Nvidia, BNBChain, and Chainlink. ChainGPT aims to advance the use of AI within the blockchain space. For more information, visit: https://www.chaingpt.org/



About Engine Fury:

Built by a talented team from top Web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft, and Unity, and backed by industry leaders including: Animoca Brands, Metavest Capital, Maven Capital, and Double Peek Group, Engine of Fury is an online survival game that immerses players in a post-apocalyptic world. The game is a free-to-play top-down extraction shooter that combines the thrill of player versus player (PVP) and player versus environment (PVE) gameplay. Engine of Fury incorporates non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its gameplay, allowing players to own unique digital assets that can be used within the game. These NFTs include unique weapons, armor, and champions that players can use in battle. The game’s deflationary token, $FURY, is used for various in-game actions, including participating in arenas and forging new NFTs. For more information, visit: https://www.eof.gg/





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.