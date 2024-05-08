Global PEGylated Proteins Market Report 2024: Revenue Data for 2021-2022, Estimates for 2023, Forecasts for 2024, and CAGR Projections through 2028

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEGylated Proteins Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for PEGylated proteins is expected to grow from $10.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
This report highlights the current and future market potential of PEGylated proteins and provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market.
The report also surveys the competitive environment for PEGylated proteins, including coverage of the pipeline activities adopted by players in this market, and it includes market projections for 2028. Also included are company profiles of key players featuring detailed information about each company's business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report does not cover PEGylated vaccines.
In this report, the global market for PEGylated proteins market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 and 2021 (which serve as the historic years), for 2022 (the base year), and forecast for 2028.
Report Includes
- 41 data tables and 22 additional tables
- Analysis of the PEGylated proteins market
- Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2028
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product and services, protein type, application, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and restraints, and the impact of macroeconomic variables
- An analysis of recent patent grants and published patents
- A look at emerging technologies and regulatory issues
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, including consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- Insight into the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, business segments, financials and product portfolios, as well as recent M&A activity and venture funding outlook
Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck Kgaa
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sandoz Group Ag
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|74
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$10.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$15.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Advantages of Protein PEGylation
- Limitations of PEGylated Therapeutics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Protein Drugs in Hematology and Oncology
- Design of Biobetters
- Market Restraints
- Immunogenicity and Side Effects
- Formulation Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Site-Specific PEGylation
- New Indications and Formulation Techniques
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Introduction
- Non-Covalent PEGylation
- PEGylation of Nanoparticles
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Protein Type
- Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors (G-CSF)
- PEGylated Monoclonal Antibodies
- PEGylated Interferons
- PEGylated Recombinant Factors
- Other Protein Types
- Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by PEGylation Type
- Linear PEGylated Proteins
- Branched PEGylated Proteins
- Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by PEGylation Application
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Hematology
- Cancer
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for PEGylated Proteins, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Recent Developments in the PEGylated Proteins Market
- Clinical Trial Activities
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the PEGylated Proteins Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction
- Sustainability in the PEGylated Proteins Industry
- Understanding the ESG Data
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
