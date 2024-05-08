Global PEGylated Proteins Market Report 2024: Revenue Data for 2021-2022, Estimates for 2023, Forecasts for 2024, and CAGR Projections through 2028

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEGylated Proteins Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for PEGylated proteins is expected to grow from $10.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

This report highlights the current and future market potential of PEGylated proteins and provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market.

The report also surveys the competitive environment for PEGylated proteins, including coverage of the pipeline activities adopted by players in this market, and it includes market projections for 2028. Also included are company profiles of key players featuring detailed information about each company's business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report does not cover PEGylated vaccines.

In this report, the global market for PEGylated proteins market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 and 2021 (which serve as the historic years), for 2022 (the base year), and forecast for 2028.

Report Includes

41 data tables and 22 additional tables

Analysis of the PEGylated proteins market

Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2028

Estimates of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product and services, protein type, application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and restraints, and the impact of macroeconomic variables

An analysis of recent patent grants and published patents

A look at emerging technologies and regulatory issues

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, including consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

Insight into the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, business segments, financials and product portfolios, as well as recent M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz Group Ag

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4%





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Introduction

Advantages of Protein PEGylation

Limitations of PEGylated Therapeutics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Protein Drugs in Hematology and Oncology

Design of Biobetters

Market Restraints

Immunogenicity and Side Effects

Formulation Challenges

Market Opportunities

Site-Specific PEGylation

New Indications and Formulation Techniques

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Non-Covalent PEGylation

PEGylation of Nanoparticles

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Protein Type

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors (G-CSF)

PEGylated Monoclonal Antibodies

PEGylated Interferons

PEGylated Recombinant Factors

Other Protein Types

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by PEGylation Type

Linear PEGylated Proteins

Branched PEGylated Proteins

Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by PEGylation Application

Autoimmune Diseases

Hematology

Cancer

Other Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for PEGylated Proteins, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Recent Developments in the PEGylated Proteins Market

Clinical Trial Activities

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the PEGylated Proteins Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction

Sustainability in the PEGylated Proteins Industry

Understanding the ESG Data

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

