Splashtop Earns 2024 Top Rated Awards by TrustRadius

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a global leader in remote access and support solutions, proudly announces its third consecutive win of the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in the remote desktop and remote support categories. Achieving a prestigious trScore of 8.6 out of 10, this accolade is based on unbiased reviews from the IT community and underscores Splashtop’s commitment to excellence.

Splashtop enables remote and hybrid work for thousands of organizations globally, giving employees the ability to remotely access powerful workstations from anywhere without sacrificing performance. Its solutions empower service desks with collaboration features and a consolidated toolset for supporting both unattended devices and remote employees on-demand. Customers praise Splashtop's intuitive interface, simplicity, and performance, along with broad device support for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. Security is at the essence of Splashtop's operations and architecture. In addition to ISO certification and SOC 2 compliance, all sign-ins undergo mandatory device authentication and optional two-factor authentication. Sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption.

We are thrilled to receive the Top Rated Award from TrustRadius once again, which reflects our core mission to deliver not just tools, but true solutions that meet the evolving needs of our users,” said Mark Lee, Co-founder and CEO at Splashtop. “Our commitment to developing intuitive, high-performance hybrid work solutions sets us apart and is why customers continue to choose and trust Splashtop.”

Read Splashtop reviews from verified users on TrustRadius:

“Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing the data while giving users the flexibility to access it from anywhere. It's being used across the whole organization. I use it to troubleshoot pc issues, add/remove software, add/remove printers and other support related issues. It's a huge time saver for me. , Farming, 51-200 employees ” CFO (Chief Financial Officer) , Farming, 51-200 employees

” “The Splashtop product is perfect for our needs and very reasonably priced. I don't see any reason for us to even look at another solution.” IT Director , Automotive Industry, 201-500 employees

“I had Splashtop up and running after maybe 15 mins. It was so easy to set up and use, and the purchase experience was very good also. I don't remember any issues with getting it running, and managing it afterward has been so easy. It's simple, fast, and reliable. What else could you ask for?” IT Director, Medical Practice, 51-200 employees

"Splashtop earning a TrustRadius Top Rated award highlights their exceptional dedication to providing excellent remote access and support solutions. Splashtop is a trusted leader in their industry, empowering businesses with efficient and secure remote work capabilities,” said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing & Community at TrustRadius. “Congratulations to Splashtop on this well-deserved achievement, showcasing their ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.