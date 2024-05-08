Heartwarming Travel Memoir From The Perspective Of A Dog Who Cares For The Health Of Their Human Delights New Readers

Charleston, SC, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to his owner’s health, there’s no one more ready to help than Scotty. The real-life ​​West Highland White Terrier acts as a loyal service dog to Ana, the book’s author and a passionate biologist who suffers from arrhythmia and hypertension. Without Scotty, she couldn’t follow her dreams of exploring nature and making the world a better place.

In The Travels of a Service Dog: Stories of Scotty, Ana writes a delightful and heartfelt account of their travels from the perspective of Scotty. Journey with them to various locations in South Florida, a national park, an archaeological dig, and other places filled with the wonder of nature.

Built on a foundation of friendship, adventure, and a quest to find true contentment, The Travels of a Service Dog is the perfect book for the dog lover in your life, or for anyone who could benefit from a paw on their shoulder every now and then.

The Travels of a Service Dog: Stories of Scotty is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Ana Riv

Scotty’s Facebook: Scotty ways/los relatos de Scotty

About the Author:

Ana Elena Rivera Castillo graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in biology. Now working as a professional researcher in her field, she loves spending time with nature, practicing amateur photography, and getting to know the marvelous creatures that live throughout the world. Ana is a traveler, and she is deeply grateful for her service dog, Scotty, who has helped her experience tremendous beauty and peace in all the places she has roamed.

Media Contact: Ana E Rivera Castillo, aerivrac@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Ana E Rivera Castillo

Attachment