Franklin Energy Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Highlighting 30 Years of Impact

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end energy management solutions, released today their 2024 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the organization’s 30 years of impact, including ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical business practices.

“Our experts, both past and present, are the backbone of what we do, and they make a difference in local communities every day across America,” says Bridgid Lutz, Franklin Energy Director of Sustainability. “This is an opportunity to remain transparent and accountable, while also showcasing the passion and accomplishments of our team.”

As Franklin Energy marks 30 years of boldly changing our energy future, they also celebrate saving more than 171 million metric tons of CO 2 over their 30 years of operations.

With a goal of becoming net-zero across scope 1 and scope 2 by 2025, in 2023 alone, Franklin Energy:

Saved 23.5 million metric tons of CO 2 through the lifetime impact of 2023 activity

through the lifetime impact of 2023 activity Created more than 4,000 jobs in local communities

Expanded its ability to drive innovative water savings and support Inflation Reduction Act programs for state agencies through acquisitions of Evolve Technologies and Snugg Home, respectively

Created economic activity worth $750 million

Achieved a 27% reduction per full-time employee across scopes 1 and 2 emissions, over 2019 baseline

“I’m tremendously proud of the 2024 Sustainability Report and our achievements over the last 30 years,” said Terry Sobolewski, Franklin Energy CEO. “It’s representative of the important work our experts do every day and the high standards we’ve set for ourselves. Our hope is to continue inspiring our team and partners across the energy ecosystem to continue innovating and growing through this clean energy transition.”

Measured against both the GRI and SASB sustainability standards, the report provides an in-depth analysis of Franklin Energy’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all scopes, progress against goals, business priorities, and more.

Franklin Energy’s 2024 Sustainability Report can be found on FranklinEnergy.com.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy delivers end-to-end sustainable energy management solutions through a portfolio of intelligent products and services that lowers costs, reduces carbon waste, and grows stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.