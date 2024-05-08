Encephalitis Treatment Market Size to Surpass US$35.75 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, The global Encephalitis Treatment market is expected to grow from USD 21.21 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.75 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Request to Download Sample Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14250



Encephalitis is an infection which can happen due to bacterial infection, viral infection, autoimmune inflammation, insect bites, etc. The key objective of encephalitis treatment is the reduction of swelling and avoidance of any further complications. Encephalitis is swelling in the brain that happens due to viral infection. The arboviruses cause encephalitis, which insects can pass on to people and animals. Its treatment sector is growing significantly because of many breakthrough therapies.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 USD 21.21 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 35.75 Billion CAGR 5.36% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Treatment, End User Drivers Growing cases of encephalitis among children Opportunities Surge in the cases of cancer

Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Encephalitis Treatment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In August 2021: Pfizer Inc. announced the approval of TICOVAC (tick-borne encephalitis vaccine) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the active immunization of individuals one year of age and older. It has become the only FDA-approved vaccine to help save US children and adults against the TBE virus. This helped the organization expand its market share in the encephalitis treatment market.



Procure Complete Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/encephalitis-treatment-market-14250



Market Growth & Trends



The surge in the prevalence of encephalitis cases and growing programs and initiatives for the treatment of the conditions are some of the factors which are fueling the Encephalitis Treatment market. There is also an advancement in diagnostics and investment in R&D activities, which is also propelling the market's growth. Moreover, there is a surge in the population along with growing international travelling and government initiatives, which are contributing to market growth. The awareness regarding encephalitis is growing; hence, more people are seeking diagnosis and treatment, increasing the demand for effective treatment and therapies. Diagnostics advancements have led to earlier and better detection with improved patient outcomes. Also, high mortality and morbidity rates related to encephalitis help in growing the encephalitis treatment. Government initiatives are also happening for the vaccination drives, which further help the market. As cases of encephalitis grow, it has become crucial for people to choose the vaccination measure, boosting the market. The increase in cancer cases is also helping expand market growth. It is generally because as the body fights cancer, some of the immune responses may trigger encephalitis, which eventually helps to grow the encephalitis treatment market. Also, the investment in the healthcare infrastructure has increased, along with an increase in the initiatives by public and private organizations for the conditions and the treatment options, an increase in the demand for effective treatments, and a surge in the spending on public health programs are offering a good opportunity for the market growth. It has been observed that every 1 in 5 people is catching cancer in their lifetime. Also, every 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die of cancer. It has been observed that as the body fights cancer diseases, some immune reactions trigger encephalitis, creating the demand for encephalitis treatment.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14250



Key Findings



• In 2023, the antibiotics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35.21% and market revenue of USD 7.47 Billion.



The treatment segment is divided into antiviral agents, steroid injections, antibiotics, immunoglobin therapy, plasmapheresis and others. In 2023, the antibiotics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35.21% and market revenue of USD 7.47 Billion. Antibiotics and antifungal medicines are generally used when encephalitis is due to bacterial and fungal infection.



• In 2023, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52.31% and market revenue of USD 11.09 Billion.



The end-user segment is divided into Clinics, Hospitals, & Others. In 2023, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52.31% and market revenue of USD 11.09 Billion. Autoimmune encephalitis due to tumours needs treatment of these tumours, which includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation or a combination of treatments, which leads to a significant amount of money. Hence, hospitals hold the highest market share.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Encephalitis Treatment Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Encephalitis Treatment industry, with a market share of 37.55% and a market value of around USD 7.96 Billion in 2023. More than 250,000 patients in the US were diagnosed alone in the last ten years. The condition could affect anyone, but it is more prone to younger people. Hence, the encephalitis treatment has the highest market share in the region. Asia Pacific is showing the highest CAGR in the forecasting period for the Encephalitis treatment market. This is basically due to the growing cases of Japanese encephalitis, a viral infection spread by mosquitoes. It is becoming the leading cause of viral encephalitis in Asia.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/14250



Key players operating in the global Encephalitis Treatment market are:



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Allergan

• Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

• Sanofi

• Melinta Therapeutics LLC

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Encephalitis Treatment market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Encephalitis Treatment Market by Treatment:



• Antiviral Agents

• Steroid Injections

• Antibiotics

• Immunoglobin Therapy

• Plasmapheresis

• Others



Global Encephalitis Treatment Market by End-user:



• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Others

About the report:



The global Encephalitis Treatment market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com