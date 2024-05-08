Integrated Marketing Agency Team One Taps Rosabel Murai as New Chief Media Officer





LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One announced a new appointment to the executive suite with the arrival of Rosabel ‘Rosie’ Murai, who has joined as the agency’s Chief Media Officer. In her new role, Murai will be responsible for deepening Team One’s already robust integrated marketing approach and ensuring continued impact for the agency’s roster of clients, including Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton, Barclays Bank, The RealReal, HKS Architects, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Simplot, and Cathay Pacific Airlines and others.



The role highlights Murai’s return to Team One after executive tenures at OMD, Deutsch, Canvas and Twitter (currently known as X), where she drove numerous brand-building, media-led efforts for top automotive, SaaS and financial services clients, particularly for the Millennial/Gen Y and Gen Z consumer. In light of this experience, her remit at Team One includes leading Team One’s PR and influencer, experiential and events, and media capabilities across all clients, in tandem to connecting paid and owned channels seamlessly for agency clients.

"The role of a Chief Media Officer has evolved dramatically in the last few years -- and requires a special kind of leadership with big creative ambition to develop talked-about integrated programs while at the same time possessing a deep fluency in data, platforms and systems,” said Julie Michael, CEO, Team One. “On top of that, Team One always looks to hire 'the partnering kind' as we find that employees who lead with positivity and kindness are most successful. Rosie fits that bill in spades. She is a modern thinker who understands the next generation of consumers and is poised to guide our clients into the future."

“The marketing landscape has undergone an incredible shift over the past decade or so, and in order to stay relevant, brands have to meet consumers where they are,” said Murai. “I’m excited to come back to Team One, which has long had such a deeply integrated practice, and support the agency’s efforts to bridge smart, strategic ideas with meaningful, intentional execution for our clients and partners.”

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Bank, The RealReal, HKS Architects, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Informa Markets, Simplot, and Cathay Pacific Airlines. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com .

Press Contact:

Bethany Edwards

Team One | bethany.edwards@publicsna.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/742be9a9-b8a2-4777-93d8-e56ce7b982f2