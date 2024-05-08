Midnight Oil Wins Big at the Out Of Home Advertising Association’s OBIE Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The integrated print production and creative studio, Midnight Oil , an Imagine Group Company , is proud to announce that six of their campaigns have won in the 82nd Obie Awards. The prestigious award program is led by The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) , which is the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. The winning campaigns came from several categories including billboards, film and media, combined multi-OOH formats, and more.



Midnight Oil’s gold winner campaign included the Barbie Box Theatrical Standee which was created to generate buzz around Warner Bros. box office hit, Barbie. The Barbie Box made moviegoers feel as if they were part of an integral part of the film and need no explanation to how it contributed to the campaign's overall success. The box had people on social media buzzing as well. On TikTok, the search term "Barbie box standee movie theater" had almost 1 billion views a month ahead of the premiere. The campaign included nearly 700 standees and localizations for 19 markets to truly make the photo opportunity unique.

Recently highlighted in Fast Company, the Barbie Box's success continues to captivate audiences and industry experts alike. Bill Rosenthal, President of Midnight Oil, attributes its effectiveness to its intuitive design, stating, “What made the Barbie Box so effective in theaters is that people knew exactly what it was right away. It encouraged them to interact and engage with it, without needing to spell anything out.”

Midnight Oil’s Gold Obie Winners

Buzzworthy - Barbie Box Theatrical Standee

We were proud to support our gold win partners: Warner Bros. on their Film and Media for the Barbie Theatrical Campaign and Netflix for their combined multi-OOH formats for Leo.

Midnight Oil’s Silver Obie Winners

Buzzworthy - Leo - Connected Billboards



Midnight Oil’s Bronze Obie Winners

Custom Installation - Disney+ Goosebumps Series

Custom Installation - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - Giant Skateboard

Billboards - Luther: The Fallen Sun - Light Tape

Billboards - Oppenheimer - Countdown Clock

Simon Hunt, VP, Creative at Midnight Oil said, “Our team thrives on the challenge of taking our clients’ vision and turning it into larger-than-life experiences that engage, captivate, and generate buzz with global audiences. We are honored to be recognized for this amazing work!”

As the specialty and brand activation division of the Imagine Group, Midnight Oil continues to leverage the power of print production to bring innovative out of home solutions and experiences to campaigns across the consumer landscape.

About Midnight Oil

For 45 years Midnight Oil, an Imagine Group company, has been partnering with the entertainment industry and brands to create, adapt, and produce campaign messaging for virtually every consumer-reaching medium worldwide. Famous for its custom billboards and in the wild executions across the country, Midnight Oil has a reputation for bringing high-quality and innovative thinking to every promotional campaign. Learn more at moagency.com

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, and fulfillment & kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9347eaae-9ec5-4f16-9d2b-564002f82fc1