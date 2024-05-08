NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 8, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Zoe

Last Name(s) Yujnovich

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status Integrated Gas and Upstream Director

Initial notification/amendments Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70





4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares

Currency EUR

Price €33.870468

Volume 47,281

Total €1,601,429.60

Aggregated information:

Price

Volume

Total €33.870468

47,281

€1,601,429.60

For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.

Date of transaction May 6, 2024