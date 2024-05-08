Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 8, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares
CurrencyEUR
Price€33.870468
Volume47,281
Total€1,601,429.60
Aggregated information: 
Price
Volume
Total		€33.870468
47,281
€1,601,429.60
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transactionMay 6, 2024
Place of transactionCiti Match, Off Exchange

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€)Total for trade (€)
41233.8613950.32
45833.8615507.88
7533.862539.5
38733.8613103.82
44633.86515103.79
34533.8711685.15
7433.872506.38
2633.87880.62
83633.87528319.5
43633.87514769.5
92933.87531469.875
66933.8822665.72
13833.884675.44
5233.881761.76
51733.8717510.79
41833.8714157.66
7033.8752371.25
4933.8751659.875
35933.87512161.125
25233.8758536.5
61433.8820802.32
60433.8820463.52
50733.8817177.16
83833.88528395.63
34133.88511554.785
20433.8856912.54
16033.8855421.6
6633.8852236.41
8233.892778.98
5433.891830.06
15933.895388.51
6833.892304.52
43933.88514875.515
1333.885440.505
59633.88520195.46
32933.88511148.165
8333.8852812.455
14533.8854913.325
48333.88516366.455
7333.8852473.605
37933.88512842.415
58733.88519890.495
22633.8857658.01
11333.8853829.005
4433.8851490.94
41233.87513956.5
59033.8819989.2
43433.8814703.92
64233.8821750.96
42133.87514261.375
55833.8818905.04
3933.881321.32
10733.883625.16
42033.87514227.5
41433.87514024.25
42033.87514227.5
7533.882541
4833.881626.24
29333.889926.84
34533.8811688.6
68333.88523143.455
100633.877534080.765
50833.87517208.5
41533.87514058.125
67233.8822767.36
57833.8819582.64
6833.882303.84
8933.883015.32
16733.8755657.125
34533.87511686.875
3333.8751117.875
3133.8751050.125
15633.8755284.5
6733.8752269.625
12733.8754302.125
66833.87522628.5
63333.8821446.04
39533.8813382.6
12133.884099.48
60633.8820531.28
633.88203.28
19033.886437.2
34533.8811688.6
12433.884201.12
34533.8811688.6
28633.889689.68
6733.882269.96
5633.881897.28
6733.882269.96
23133.887826.28
34533.8811688.6
4533.881524.6
9733.8753285.875
50533.87517106.875
150033.872550808.75
95833.87532452.25
105533.872535735.4875
42833.86514494.22
23933.8758096.125
41033.87513888.75
58333.87519749.125
20933.8757079.875
12433.8754200.5
8833.8752981
5033.8751693.75
45633.87515447
5733.8751930.875
71433.8824190.32
53433.8818091.92
57633.86519506.24
10933.8653691.285
58733.86519878.755
11233.8653792.88
59133.85520008.305
22633.867652.36
34533.8611681.7
6733.862268.62
4433.861489.84
81433.86527566.11
73433.8724860.58
13033.874403.1
34533.8711685.15
15933.875385.33
12433.8454196.78
5733.8451929.165
13833.8454670.61
4633.8451556.87
3433.8451150.73
43033.84514553.35
41233.84513944.14
59233.8520039.2
6733.8452267.615
34533.84511676.525
34533.82511669.625
6733.8252266.275
6733.8252266.275
34533.82511669.625
34533.8211667.9
28933.829773.98
12333.824159.86
6733.822265.94
34533.8211667.9
6733.8152265.605
6733.8152265.605
34533.81511666.175
6733.8152265.605
34533.81511666.175
7433.822502.68
38333.8212953.06
133.8333.83